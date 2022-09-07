Week 2 Prep Football Games:
The first week of the 2022 football season was a rollercoaster for Teche-are prep football fans. From a 47-0 score in the Berry Bowl to numerous games that were almost too close to call, football fans were treated to a slew of fantastic games from local high school teams.
Week 2 will bring more of the same.
In Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High will host Sam Houston (0-1) in their first game of district play. The Yellow Jackets were unable to find the endzone against Westgate, but a solid defensive performance in the first half will give head coach Josh Lierman a few positive points to bring into practice this week. Sam Houston lost their Week 1 matchup against Many 38-3, but the Yellow Jackets won’t expect an easy game when they take the field on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at New Iberia Senior High School.
In Class 4A, the defending state champions finally overcame their Week 1 curse with a statement win over NISH. Now, they will turn their attention to their jamboree oppopents, Lake Charles College Prep. The Trailblazers took an early lead over the Tigers during their jamboree game, and while Westgate was able to come away with the win, their slow start to the game against NISH should serve as a wakeup call. There won’t be any easy games for the Tigers this season, and LCCP will be hungry to give Westgate an early loss. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Westgate High School.
Class 3A brings two must-see games to the area. In St. Martinville, the 0-1 Tigers play hosts to Division III powerhouse Notre Dame. St. Martinville fell in Week 1 to Cecilia in a closely fought 35-33 contest, but they won’t get an easier game in Week 2. Coming off a 21-13 win over Class 5A opponent Southside, the Pioneers will test St. Martinville for every yard.
The Erath Bobcats also face a tough opponent in Week 2, traveling west to Maurice to face North Vermilion. The Bobcats narrowly missed an opportunity to secure a Week 1 victory over Loreauville, losing to the Tigers 20-15 in the dying minutes of the game. Their Week 2 opponents recorded a 13-12 win over Kaplan, giving the Patriots a much-needed boost going into their first home game of the season.
Class 2A sees 3 teams hit the road, with only Franklin Senior High School and Loreauville playing at home this week.
Catholic High, fresh off a 30-0 loss to Vermilion Catholic, will travel to Parkview Baptist to face the 1-0 Eagles. A 13-10 victory over Dunham in Week 1 will make Parkview the favorites in their home stadium, but Catholic High will be motivated to improve on their record so far. The Panthers are a young team this season, but head coach Scott Wattigny has already started getting his team playing the right way.
Delcambre hosts Hanson Memorial on Friday, where the Panthers will hope to add a second win of the season following a 20-0 win over Centerville. The Tigers also picked up a win in Week 1, and will hope to upset their Class 2A opponent to bring in some early-season powerpoints.
The Franklin Hornets host M.L. King Charter at home on Friday. Franklin lost 13-6 against Breaux Bridge in Week 1, but still looked like a few adjustments would return the team to their winning ways. The Hornets lost star quarterback Zylan Perry last season, so it isn’t a surprise that the offense is taking a while to find their rhythm. Fans can rest easy knowing that head coach Tremayne Johnson will surely have it figured out soon.
Loreauville hosts 0-1 DeQuincy on Friday, and will hope to improve on their performance against Erath from Week 1. While the Tigers managed a win in Week 1, head coach Terry Martin will want to put the game away earlier in their home opener.
West St. Mary lost 40-0 to Patterson in Week 1, but the Wolfpack won’t let last week’s performance weigh heavily on their minds as they face off with Catholic Pointe Coupee on Friday. West St. Mary has a roster of young, inexperienced players this year, but head coach Dwight Fage has been working hard since the summer to get them ready for the season. A win in Week 2 could be just what the Wolfpack needs to kick start their season.
In Class 1A, Centerville will be on the road against Thrive Academy on Thursday. A 20-0 loss in Week 1 left the Bulldogs with a 0-1 record, but Thrive Academy were forced to cancel their Week 1 game, giving Centerville the edge on game experience.
Highland Baptist will play Hamilton Christian on Friday. The Bears faced Houma Christian at home last week after HC’s field was rendered unplayable due to rain. The wet conditions didn’t stop Highland from picking up a dramatic win following a fantastic quarterback performance by Parker Perry and a goal-line stand in the final seconds of the game.
The newest team in Class 1A, Jeanerette, will face off against Morgan City in Week 2. A 14-8 win over Westminster Christian gave Jeanerette a winning record to begin the season, but Morgan City will be a strong test of the offensive capabilities of head coach Clifford Paul’s team.