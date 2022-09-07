Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Week 2 Prep Football Games:

The first week of the 2022 football season was a rollercoaster for Teche-are prep football fans. From a 47-0 score in the Berry Bowl to numerous games that were almost too close to call, football fans were treated to a slew of fantastic games from local high school teams.



Tags