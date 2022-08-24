Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

GeauxPreps.com released their first round of preseason poll results, and the Class 3A, 2A, and 1A lists feature several Teche-area teams on their respective Top-10 lists.

In Class 2A, Loreauville and Franklin picked up the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively.



Tags