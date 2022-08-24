GeauxPreps.com released their first round of preseason poll results, and the Class 3A, 2A, and 1A lists feature several Teche-area teams on their respective Top-10 lists.
In Class 2A, Loreauville and Franklin picked up the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively.
Loreauville finished the 2021 regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, giving the Tigers home field advantage for the early rounds of the playoffs. A 49-0 victory over West St. Mary brought Loreauville face-to-face with district rival Franklin, who defeated Loreauville 16-14 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Franklin’s impressive run last season ultimately ended in a 29-28 loss to Jonesboro-Hodge. Senior leader Zylan Perry departed for the Ragin’ Cajuns, but an experienced new crop of athletes are ready to make another deep playoff run in 2022.
In Class 3A, the St. Martinville Tigers took the No. 9 spot in the preseason poll following an impressive 11-3 record last season. Returning nearly 20 starters to the roster will certainly help head coach Vincent Derouen keep up the momentum from last season, but replacing last season’s dual-threat quarterback Tanner Harrison will be difficult.
Class 3A
Place Team 2021 Record
1. University Lab 13-0
2. Sterlington 15-0
3. Union Parish 11-4
4. Madison Prep 11-2
5. Lake Charles Prep 8-2
6. E.D. White 10-1
7. Amite 11-2
8. Church Point 13-1
9. St. Martinville 11-3
10. St. James 7-4
First Five Out: Abbeville, Jena, Iowa, Jennings, Bogalusa
Class 2A
Place Team 2021 Record
1. Many 13-2
2. Newman 7-3
3. St. Charles 11-0
4. Notre Dame 9-3
5. Calvary Baptist 11-2
6. Oak Grove 8-5
7. Avoyelles 11-3
8. Mangham 8-4
9. Loreauville 11-1
10. Franklin 7-4
First Five Out: North Caddo, Dunham, Episcopal, Loyola Prep, General Trass
Class 1A
Place Team 2021 Record
1. Southern Lab 11-2
2. Ouachita Christian 13-1
3. Homer 11-3
4. Logansport 9-5
5. Vermilion Catholic 8-4
6. Riverside 3-5
7. Haynesville 8-5
8. Opelousas Catholic 9-2
9. Kentwood 4-5
10. St. Frederick 9-3
First Five Out: Catholic-PC, Ascension Catholic, Glenbrook, Sacred Heart, Cedar Creek