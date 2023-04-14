Prep Softball Teche-area softball teams kickoff postseason BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several Teche-area softball programs are kicking off their postseason runs this weekend.Under the new LHSAA softball regulations, only 26 Non-Select teams and 24 Select teams in each division advanced to the playoffs.All first-round games must be played before April 18.The LHSAA Softball State Tournament will be held on April 28 and 29 in Sulphur, Louisiana.Division I (Non-Select)No. 25 New Iberia Senior High (15-15) at No. 8 Northshore (23-6)April 17 at 4 p.m.Division II (Non-Select)No. 17 Erath (14-15) at No. 16 Rayne (14-11)TBDDivision III (Non-Select)No. 7 Loreauville (22-9) vs No. 26 Vidalia (12-17)April 14 at 4:30 p.m.Division IV (Non-Select)No. 24 Centerville (4-11) at No. 9 Lakeside (19-10)Aril 17 at 3:15 p.m.No. 20 Delcambre (7-18) at No. 13 East Beauregard (11-13)TBDDivision III (Select)No. 16 Catholic High (14-18) vs No. 17 Isidore Newman (9-6)TBDDivision IV (Select)No. 16 Highland Baptist (17-9) vs No. 17 Ascension Christian (11-13)April 17 at 5:30 p.m.No. 19 Hanson Memorial (7-13) at No. 14 Glenbrook (14-11)April 14 at 6 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Mathematics Softball Christianity Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Athlete of the Week Lao New Year Festival in Broussard gaining national attention The Dream Team: How one ESA alumnus helped LSU win a national championship Lady Tigers win district title with 16-0 win over Franklin Senior Spotlight: Westgate’s Brianna Le Marshal's make arrest in $40,000 drug case Romero, DeRouen stay consistent, win La. Bass Cats tournament at Toledo Bend Honor roll students for Delcambre High School Priority for the American Sugar Cane League Authorities recover body at Port of Iberia