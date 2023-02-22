Several Teche-area schools were well-represented at the winner’s podium at the 2023 LHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Meet.
The event, held at LSU’s Carl Maddox Fieldhouse, featured some of the best track and field athletes in the state.
Highland Baptist Christian School sent several athletes to the event, with several not only achieving personal-best performances, but also taking home medals.
Freshman Tyler Blissett placed first in the Division II 3200-meters and third in the Division II 1600-meters. Highland’s girls also performed well in several events, including the pole vault, distance runs and relays.
“I feel very good about their performance,” said head coach Toby Blissett of the HBCS girls. “Maegan (Champagne) struggled in the pole vault earlier in the season but she really did well at the Last Chance Qualifier and that carried over to her performance at the state meet. She’s progressing really well. I know she wanted to make it to the podium, but she had a personal-best mark on Saturday so that was good for her.”
“Our girls 4x800-meter team broke the school record earlier in the season. It was previously 11:39 and they ran 11:21 and they came out on Saturday and ran 11:05. Anna Perello was a huge part of that, she made a big, big jump from what she ran at the last meet and ran her personal-best 800-meter split in that race. They all ran well in that one and they came together as a team, so they’re keeping an eye on those records because they all want to break them.”
“Ella (Blake) competed in the open 1600-meters. She was a long-shot qualifier but she got in and gave it her best and she ran well. That’s just a stepping-stone for her, she’s going to continue to improve. We’ve said all along that indoor is just to get us prepared for outdoor, so we’re using it for that. We’re expecting Ella to do big things for us come outdoor season.”
“Mia Perello ran the 4x800 relay, ran her personal-best split, and she’s going to be on the varsity squad for outdoor.”
Westgate High School also sent several athletes to the state meet.
Senior all-around athlete Dedrick Latulas impressed in the Division I triple jump, finishing with a second-place distance of 13.69 meters.
Senior MeKhi Boutte placed fourth in the Division I 60-meter race before suffering a leg injury that ruled him out for the rest of the day. Westgate’s 4x400-meter relay team also picked up a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:32.02.
Local results from the meet are as follows:
Catholic High
Division II Boys Shot Put
Javon Brown, 8th Place, 12.67m
Centerville
Division II Boys Shot Put
Milton Schexnayder, 5th Place, 13.25m
ESA
Division II Girls 60m Hurdles
Irene Kaiser, 11th Place, 10.55
Division II Boys 3200m
Anderson Frank, 9th Place, 10:36.77
Division II Girls Long Jump
Irene Kaiser, 4th Place, 5.06m
Division II Boys Shot Put
Eli Eble, 10th Place, 12.08m
Division II Girls Triple Jump
Irene Kaiser, 1st Place, 10.78m
Erath
Division II Boys 4x800-Meter Relay
Cameron Soirez, Braxton Bright, Owen Stutes and Dax Boudreaux, 7th Place, 8:59.06
Hanson Memorial
Division II Girls High Jump
Hilary Pillaro, 3rd Place, 1.50m
Highland Baptist
Division II Girls 1600-Meters
Ella Blake, 11th Place, 6:01.33
Division II Boys 1600-Meters
Tyler Blissett, 3rd Place, 4:30.99
Division II Boys 3200-Meters
Tyler Blissett, 1st Place, 9:50.00
Division II Girls Pole Vault
Maegan Champagne, 4th Place, 2.95m
Division II Girls 4x800-Meter Relay
Amelia Perello, Ella Blake,Anna Perello and Maegan Champagne, 8th Place, 11:05.95
Westgate
Division I Boys 60-Meters Prelims
MeKhi Boutte, 4th Place, 6.87
Division I Boys 60-Meters
MeKhi Boutte, 7th Place, 6.92
Division I Boys 400-Meters
Khylon Antoine, 10th Place, 52.93
Division I Boys Triple Jump
Dedrick Latulas, 2nd Place, 13.69m
Division I Boys 4x200-Meter Relay
Amare Porter, Mekhi Boutte, Khylon Antoine and Dedrick Latulas, 4th Place, 1:32.02