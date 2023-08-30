Prep Football Teche Area Prep Football Schedule, Week 1 STAFF REPORTS Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All kickoffs scheduled for 7 p.m.Thursday, Aug. 315-3A Erath at 8-2A Loreauville7-1A Centerville at 8-2A Delcambre8-2A Franklin at 5-4A Breaux Bridge7-1A Hanson Memorial at 8-1A St. John6-1A Westminster Christian at 7-1A JeaneretteFriday, Sept. 13-5A New Iberia Senior High at 4-4A Westgate BAYOU BOWL5-4A Cecilia at 5-3A St. Martinville8-2A Catholic High at 7-1A Vermilion Catholic8-2A West St. Mary at 8-3A Patterson7-1A Highland Baptist at 9-2A Houma ChristianACEL Mt. Olive at Acadiana Christian (NISH) ARMED FORCES GAME Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today