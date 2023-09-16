top story Prep Football Teche Area Prep Football Results, Week 3 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Sep 16, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Iberia Senior High 7, Acadiana 56Westgate 34, Evangel Christian 12Catholic High 25, Erath 23St. Martinville 40, Breaux Bridge 19Delcambre 12, Pope John Paul II 35Franklin 14, Berwick 21Loreauville 21, Vermilion Catholic 27West St. Mary 0, Washington-Marion 28Centerville 40, Thomas Jefferson 7Hanson Memorial 46, Westminster Christian 20Highland Baptist 0, St. John 36Jeanerette 32, Lake Arthur 0 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today