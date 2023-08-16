Several local coaches attended the Kiwanis Club’s Fall Football Coaches Program, providing behind-the-scenes insights into the strengths, weaknesses and changes to their respective football teams.
In attendance were Rick Hutson of Highland Baptist Christian School, Terry Martin of Loreauville High School, Josh Lierman of New Iberia Senior High School, and Matt Desormeaux of Catholic High School.
Each coach gave a short introduction and overview of the state of their football team.
HBCS coach Rick Hutson said that he feels optimistic about the upcoming season, adding that last year’s injury bug caused problems for his team that didn’t have many players to spare.
“We had a series of unusual circumstances last year that forced a young man named Parker Perry to be our quarterback,” Hutson explained. “He goes into his junior year and we throw him into the position of quarterback and he was really getting better every day. He broke his ankle in the fourth week of the season so we played the rest of the season last year with our third and fourth string and finally our fifth string quarterback at the end of the season. I’ve never had a season like that.”
Loreauville’s Terry Martin agreed with Hutson’s assessment about injuries, adding that the intense heat in recent weeks has caused his coaching staff to adjust their preseason schedule in ways they haven’t had to before.
“I can’t wait for the first cold front that we have,” Martin joked. “I’m starting year 31 and I don’t think I’ve ever felt it like this. We’re taking a lot of breaks. We’re even taking inside breaks, which is something we've never had to do before. For all of us, this is the best time of the year, but for me personally this is a very worrisome time of the year.”
NISH coach Josh Lierman spoke highly of his program’s growth in his first year as head coach. After going 0-10 in 2021, the Yellow Jackets improved to 3-7 in Lierman’s first season at the helm. With a strong QB to rely on and several impact players returning to the starting lineup, Lierman said he is optimistic about the upcoming season.
“We’re in a growth season right now at NISH,” Lierman said. “We won three games last season and a lot of fans would say that’s not a real successful season, but if you compare it to the zero wins they had the year before, we’re headed in the right direction. We’re continuing to grow in a very tough district with a very tough schedule. We’re just trying to keep it headed in the right direction and we have some really good kids with good character.”
Desormeaux, the newest head coach in Iberia Parish, spoke about the positive signs he has seen from his team so far. Several players have already stepped up into leadership roles, something that Desormeaux believes will give his team an added boost during the season.
“We’re very fortunate this year,” Desormeaux said. “We only had five seniors last year so that means pretty much everyone on the team now played last season. I think we have eight returning starters on offense and seven on defense, so I’m in a great spot with this program. We have some learning to do with how to handle those tough situations and finding a way to win when it’s close, but you can’t really prepare for that until you’re in the moment.”
Preseason football continues this week with scrimmages starting on Monday and jamborees starting on Thursday, Aug. 24. The opening day of the regular season is Aug. 31.