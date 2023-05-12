Academic Awards Teche-area athletes honored on Spring All-Academic lists BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email May 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released the Spring 2023 All-Academic Composite and Class teams for track and field, baseball and softball.To be included in the composite team, players must be seniors and have a six-semester unweighted grade point average of 4.000.To be included in the academic class list, seniors must have an unweighted GPA of 3.500 or higher.Composite team members received their awards at the LHSAA state championships for their respective sports.Track and Field All-Academic Name School GPA Irene Kaiser Episcopal of Acadiana 4.0000Avery-Grace Hebert Erath 4.0000Hilary Pillaro Hanson Memorial 4.0000Brynn Blanchard Loreauville 4.0000Evelyn Lambert Loreauville 4.0000Nathan Hardin Erath 4.0000Nathan Touchet Erath 4.0000Nathan Adams Hanson Memorial 4.0000Landon Lancon Loreauville 4.0000Aden Romero New Iberia 4.0000Baseball All-Academic Name School GPAParker Leblanc Delcambre 4.0000Andrew Hebert Episcopal of Acadiana 4.0000Sage Suire Erath 4.0000Softball All-Academic Name School GPAAvery Adams Hanson Memorial 4.0000Hilary Pillaro Hanson Memorial 4.0000Kaeleigh Frederick Centerville 3.6327Madison Hyatt Delcambre 3.6087Brooke Ina Franklin 3.9592Liyah White Jeanerette 3.9000Morgan Boutte Loreauville 3.9444Nevaeh Courville New Iberia 3.5000Alyssa Garrette New Iberia 3.6444Ambre Barras St. Martinville 3.8846Ava Boudreaux St. Martinville 3.8000Caylie Hebert St. Martinville 3.8235Chloe Viator St. Martinville 3.9997Kaitlyn Druilhet West St. Mary 3.8545Brianna Le Westgate 3.9354 Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Sports Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today