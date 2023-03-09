Prep Sports Teche-area athletes honored on LHSAA Winter All-Academic teams BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now NISH's Laila Sigure. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now NISH's Madison Helms. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Catholic High's William Russell. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released the Winter 2022 All-Academic Composite teams for soccer and basketball.To be included in the composite team, players must be seniors and have a six-semester unweighted grade point average of 4.000.To be included in the Academic Class list, seniors must have an unweighted GPA of 3.500 or higher.Composite team members received their awards at the LHSAA state championships for their respective sports.Spring composite team lists will be released soon.2022-23 ALL-ACADEMIC GIRLS’ SOCCER TEAMName, School, GPAIrene Kaiser Episcopal of Acadiana 4.0000 *Avery-Grace Hebert Erath 4.0000 *Angelle Comeaux New Iberia 4.0000 *Kayla Trosclair New Iberia 4.0000 *Cecile Granger New Iberia 3.9388Madison Helms New Iberia 3.8750Avery Tourney New Iberia 3.7273Paige Viator New Iberia 3.7727Ryleigh Walker New Iberia 3.5833Caroline Desormeaux Erath 3.5833Lilly LeBlanc Erath 3.9200Aliyah Wyble Erath 3.7917Ambre Barras St. Martinville 3.8846Ava Boudreaux St. Martinville 3.8000Caylie Hebert St. Martinville 3.8235Kylie Olivier St. Martinville 3.8333Chloe Viator St. Martinville 3.9997Elise Blanchard Episcopal of Acadiana 3.7391Sadie Nassar Episcopal of Acadiana 3.9166Ruth Helms Catholic - N.I.3.8095Kynnedi Ledet Catholic - N.I. 3.68182022-23 ALL-ACADEMIC BOYS’ SOCCER TEAMName, School, GPAOwen Stutes Erath 4.0000 *Nathan Touchet Erath 4.0000 *Giovanni Bertoldi New Iberia 3.6888Jacob Boudion New Iberia 3.8697Kade Gary New Iberia 3.7727Kolbe Louviere New Iberia 3.6818Alan Tran Erath 3.8750Daylan Savoy St. Martinville 3.5833Jackson Morris Catholic - N.I. 3.6818William Russell Catholic - N.I. 3.7727Ian Allam Episcopal of Acadiana 3.87002022-23 ALL-ACADEMIC GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TEAMName, School, GPAAvery Adams Hanson Memorial 4.0000 *Hilary Pillaro Hanson Memorial 4.0000 *Zoriahn Davis New Iberia 3.7083Jasmine Picard New Iberia 3.9333Laila Sigure New Iberia 3.6667Trinity Olivier Catholic N.I. 3.7143Kaitlyn Druilhet West St. Mary 3.8545Nyla Stevenson Centerville 3.9184Madelyn Compton Hanson Memorial 3.9565Bella Hidalgo Hanson Memorial 3.72982022-23 ALL-ACADEMIC BOYS’ BASKETBALL TEAMName, School, GPAAndrew Hebert Episcopal of Acadiana 4.0000 ** 2022/23 Composite Team Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Education Soccer (us) Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular NIPD investigating major crash on Admiral Doyle Seven-pound bass gives Davises day to remember on Fausse Pointe HORROR ON THE BAYOU: Local actor makes his mark on Acadiana's indie film industry History in the making: Yellow Jackets return to Top-28 after 24 years Catholic High's Cinderella run ends with semifinal loss to Calvary Fredieu gives a flip as right bites carry him, son to ‘Legend’ status Yellow Jackets hit the road after exciting send-off ceremony First Horizon Bank honored by New Iberia Garden Club Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office looking for missing man Tigers take Bulldog Relays by storm