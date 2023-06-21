Prep Football Teche-area athletes brave scorching temperatures at Louisiana Line Camp BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Martinville's Dillan Phillips completes an agility drill. MICHAEL ODENDAHL Buy Now Loreauville's Kaine Olivier focuses on his sled ahead of a drill at Louisiana Line Camp. MICHAEL ODENDAHL Buy Now The cadre of NFL coaches pose for a photo at camp MICHAEL ODENDAHL Buy Now Catholic High coach Henry Ohrenberger was one of 80 coaches who donated their time to the Louisiana Line Camp MICHAEL ODENDAHL Buy Now Catholic High players gather for a group photo at camp. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local athletes elected to throw themselves into the crucible at the annual Louisiana Line Camp, facing off against high temperatures and even higher standards.Held at Nicholls State University, Louisiana Line Camp is one of the premier summer training camps in the country.Attracting hundreds of athletes and coaches from across the state, the camp also features college and NFL coaches that provide the insight necessary for athletes to raise their game to the next level.Catholic High School was well-represented at the camp, sending seven players and coach Henry Ohrenberger to Thibodaux.Loreauville and St. Martinville players also made up part of the record-setting 650 camp members who attended this year. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today