Antelope grass has been introduced in the Teche Area and is the next major threat to Lake Fausse Pointe and surrounding areas, according to Daniel Hill, aquatic plant control manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. It reduces biodiversity and grows so vigorously it displaces native plants.
Local fishermen wince more and more as they ride around and see how much vegetation has taken over Lake Fausse Pointe.
It’s gotten so thick and prolific that it nearly prevents getting in and out of some places, such as the mouth of Little Dogleg, as two bass anglers discovered near the end of their outing Monday afternoon. Matted greenery extends from the shoreline out to deeper water in many, many areas, thus covering prime habitat for gamefish.
Boaters, kayakers and canoers share the anglers’ angst as they try to get around the lake.
Daniel Hill said he is very much aware of the three emergent grasses that are clogging up various waterways of the lake. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Aquatic Plant Control South Louisiana manager took a boat ride on the lake recently to get a handle on the current coverage.
“I was down there last week. I wanted to make sure para grass down there is not choking out fishermen or kayakers around the state park (Lake Fausse Pointe State Park),” Hill said Tuesday morning.
Para grass (Urocioa mutica) and giant cutgrass (Zizaniopsis miliacea) are at the top of the list of invasive plants threatening the lake, according to Hill. Soon to be public enemy No. 1 appears to be antelope grass (Echinochioa pyramidalis) that has been introduced in St. Martin Parish, imported from its native Africa.
Para grass is considered one of the world’s worst weeds in the U.S., Australia, Mexico and Central America.
The veteran biologist said he will do his utmost to eradicate any invasive aquatic vegetation species with safe aquatic herbicides this spring at Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe, after the water warms up. Before aquatic herbicides can be applied, water temperatures must be at least 75 degrees, he said.
LDWF plans to use spraying crews from the state agency or contract sprayers.
Hill welcomes input from the public. He wants a list of areas on the lake where grasses are out of control and obstructing waterways such as borrow pits, bayous, pipelines, etc. A local outdoors writer said he will compile a list and submit it before March.
Only EPA-approved aquatic herbicides are applied to targeted grasses, Hill said with emphasis, which ensures they cause no harm to aquatic life – fish, crawfish or otherwise. Aquatic herbicides require testing over and above non-aquatic herbicides and many years of research before being approved by the EPA. Data from nearly 150 tests must be submitted and evaluated.
EPA-approved aquatic herbicides kill plants by acting on biochemical pathways that do not occur in animals, according to the University of Florida’s Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants-Institute of Food and Agricultural Science. While they are toxic to plants, they have low toxicity in animals, even if ingested.
Hill, who is in his 15th year as a biologist, was transferred to head the Aquatic Plant Control division following one year as District 6 Inland Fisheries Biologist Manager. He succeeded Jody David, who retired as the district’s Inland Fisheries Biologist Manager.
“Right now there are two (aquatic) plant managers for the whole state,” Hill said, noting he oversees South Louisiana below Alexandria from the Sabine River to the Pearl River.
The North Louisiana Aquatic Plant Control division manager is William Finkbeiner.