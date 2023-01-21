Local fishermen wince more and more as they ride around and see how much vegetation has taken over Lake Fausse Pointe.

It’s gotten so thick and prolific that it nearly prevents getting in and out of some places, such as the mouth of Little Dogleg, as two bass anglers discovered near the end of their outing Monday afternoon. Matted greenery extends from the shoreline out to deeper water in many, many areas, thus covering prime habitat for gamefish.



Tags