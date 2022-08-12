What was once a close friendship has become one of the hottest feuds is Gulf State Wrestling as Stoney “Stoneman” Linn looks to finally silence one of his loudest challengers.
Hugh “H.M. Flair” Andre might be the rookie in the ring, but he has proven that his smacktalk is already at the professional level.
“I have no idea how this match got created,” Andre said when asked about what prompted the match between the two former friends. “I know I hit him in the head with a pan during a match in January.”
Linn saw it differently. According to the Stoneman, what Andre thought was an honest attempt to help out a friend was actually an illegal interference in the match.
“Being a big old school wrestling guy, (Hugh) approached me and made a comment about wanting to get into the ring and try it out,” he said. “You could tell that his ultimate dream was to be like me, a wrestler. He saw an opportunity at a show to try to help me, and if you know Hugh, you know that not too many people tell him what to do. He took it upon himself to interfere in the match and thought he was helping. I approached him and thanked him, but I also told him that he can’t get involved in a match like that.”
What began as Andre attempting to save his friend from harm turned into a hard shot across Linn’s head with a metal pan.
That cheap shot emboldened Andre, Linn said.
“His ego became even bigger when he realized that he could do that and get away with it,” Linn explained. “He doesn’t realize that he can’t do the things that we do, but he feels that he can.”
Andre interrupted his longtime friend to make a correction.
“You said that I think that I can, but no, there’s no thinking involved,” he said indignantly. “I did do it again. I went to Morgan City, got in the ring, and while you were arguing with your old enemy, you got gutted and dumped. So I snuck you two times.”
Linn was happy to see that Andre was finally calling the cheap shot for what it was.
“That’s exactly what he did, he snuck me. He can’t go one-on-one with the Stoneman. August 13 will be the day that he gets in the ring with me and we will go face-to-face. He thinks he signed an autograph over there in Morgan City, but he actually signed a contract to wrestle me.”
For Andre, August 13 won’t just be his first time stepping into the ring for a wrestling match.
“My birthday is August 13, so just so everyone knows I had something special made up just for this match,” he said. “It’s something that (Stoneman) has never worn. You’re not even in the category to know what it is.”
Linn was growing tired of the insults from Andre, adding a few offhand threats between Andre’s rants.
“When I put my hands on you, you’re going to wish you didn’t run your mouth,” Linn said confidently.
To ensure that the event goes off without incident, the two former friends enlisted the help of a special guest referee for the match.
“To keep everything neutral, we have Brent Indest coming in to be the guest referee and make sure that no interference will take place,” Linn said. “He was there when the first incident took place. Well we tried to bring in Eric Haik, but he can’t see over the bottom rope, so we can’t use him.”
According to Andre, the referee won’t be enough to stop the tricks he has up his sleeve.
“You don’t understand, my friend, you are not calling me out,” Andre explained. “I’m going to chop you so hard that when the match is over I’ll be able to sign the mark I left on your chest. You are going to wrestle the dirtiest in the game on August 13. I’m warning you before you step your old ass in the ring, the dirtiest game is coming at you. You may have done this for 20 years, but you’ve never done it like this old man.”
The event will take place at the West St. Mary Rec Center in Jeanerette.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first match will start at 6 p.m.