The 2023 LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Meet will be held from Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6 at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium at Louisiana State University.
Several Teche-area athletes will be competing in the event, including several athletes who hold top rankings in their respective events.
Westgate will once again be looking to claim a Class 4A state title after winning in 2021 and 2022.
Highland Baptist will also be well-represented, sending several of the state’s best athletes including nationally-ranked freshman Tyler Blissett.
Classes C, B and A will compete on Thursday, with Classes 2A and 3A beginning on Friday and 4A and 5A wrapping up the event on Saturday.
All-Academic awards will also be handed out to senior athletes who have maintained an unweighted 4.0 GPA and competed at the varsity level for four seasons.
Events will begin on Thursday at noon. Friday and Saturday’s events will begin at 1:30 p.m.
A full list of Teche-area athletes competing at the meet is included below.
Class 5A
New Iberia Senior High School
Morgan Davenport - Shot Put
Jorri Daniels - Long Jump, Triple Jump
Laila Sigure - Triple Jump
Class 4A
Westgate High School
Mekhi Boutte - 100m, 200m, 400m
Armi’dre Evans - 110m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles
Dedrick Latulas - Triple Jump, Long Jump, 110m Hurdles
4x200m Relay Team - Amare' Porter, Mekhi Boutte, Dedrick Latulas, Khylon Antoine, Armi'dre Evans and Amaaz Eugene
4x400m Relay Team - Amare' Porter, Armi'dre Evans, Daveyon Hypolite, Khylon Antoine, Brailon Raymond and Bryant Leon
Class 3A
Erath High School
Reese Domingue - Shot Put
Austin Hebert - Javelin
Kamren Earnest - Pole Vault
Christian Pillette - 110m Hurdles
Dax Boudreaux - 800m
St. Martinville Senior High School
Amiri Blanco - Shot Put
Harvey Broussard - Long Jump, Triple Jump
Braylon Jones - 100m
4x100m Relay Team - Steven Blanco, Cullen Charles, Caden Zenon, Braylon Jones, Marcus Eichelberger, Jamari Bernard and Khyrie Francisco
4x200m Relay Team - Jamari Bernard, Cullen Charles, Caden Zenon, Braylon Jones, Steven Blanco and Marcus Eichelberger
Class 2A
Catholic High School
Javon Brown - Shot Put
Drew Desormeaux - Discus
Delcambre High School
Kyle Bourgeois - High Jump
Emma Smith - High Jump, 110m Hurdles
Amiyah Decuire - 400m
Gykel Bessard - 400m
Franklin Senior High School
ZaMarion Webber - 200m
Teryn Robinson - Long Jump
Loreauville High School
Braylee Derouen - Javelin
West St. Mary High School
Jaci Doucette - High Jump
Jkaylon Carter - Triple Jump
Class 1A
Centerville High School
Milton Shexnayder - Shot Put, Discus
Jamari Ayrow - Shot Put, Discus
Highland Baptist Christian School
Kiara Comeaux - Long Jump, 100m, 400m, 200m
Maegan Champagne - Pole Vault
Justin Suire - Discus
Ella Blake - 1600m, 3200m
Amelia Perello - 1600m, 3200m
Tyler Blissett - 1600m, 800m, 3200m
Allene Martin - 800m
Neil Mason - 800m, 3200m
Jeanerette High School
Kelby Guillory - High Jump, Triple Jump
Javonte Williams - Shot Put
Traville Frederick - Javelin
Class B
Episcopal School of Acadiana
Noah Guidry - Long Jump
Irene Kaiser - Long Jump, Triple Jump, 100m Hurdles, 100m
Eli Eble - Shot Put
Parker Leger - Triple Jump
Sadie Nassar - Discus
Anderson Frank - 1600m, 800m, 3200m
Greer Hernandez - 1600m, 3200m
Liam Majeau - 110m hurdles
Spencer McNeely - 800m
Ian Allam - 400m
4x200m Relay Team - Daniel Humble, Henry Fuller, Gunnar Caswell, Noah Guidry, Spencer McNeely, Jacob Vilar, Ian Allam and Parker Leger
4x400m Relay Team - Gunnar Caswell, Greer Hernandez, Liam Majeau, Spencer McNeely, Ian Allam, Anderson Frank, Noah Guidry and Henry Fuller