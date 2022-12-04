Nothing seemed to be working the way the Westgate coaches hoped it would when the Tigers traveled to Destrehan for the Non-Select Division I semifinals on Friday night.
Westgate’s offense was rendered toothless by a dominant Destrehan defense that capitalized when it counted as the Wildcats defeated Westgate 21-6 to advance to the Superdome.
“We didn’t convert on some plays where we really needed to convert,” said head coach Ryan Antoine after the game. “They did some things to stop us and then it just came down to attrition at the end. It was 7-6 for a while and our kids played their butts off. We struggled offensively and made some mistakes. They made some plays at the end and we didn’t. Our kids fought all year, I can’t say nothing bad about them. Hats off to Destrehan, they’re a great, undefeated team and we gave them everything that we had and they know it.”
Westgate’s offense started slowly, punting on their first and second drives. The Tigers seemed disjointed and unable to find their rhythm against Destrehan.
The Wildcats didn't seem to have any issues moving downfield, converting on fourth and short deep inside the Westgate half before a short rushing TD gave Destrehan an early 7-0 lead.
The Tigers finally answered back with points of their own in the second quarter. Senior Derek Williams took the ball into the endzone from the three-yard line with hopes of tying the game, but a missed PAT left Westgate trailing going into halftime.
As the teams returned to the field to begin the second half, it looked to be anyone’s ballgame. The Westgate defense had once again come alive, stuffing Wildcat drives left and right before the break.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the offense couldn’t keep up.
After a big sack by sophomore D'mariyan Jackson brought up a fourth and long situation, the Tigers looked capable of finally taking the lead for the first time in the contest.
On the first play of the drive, however, sophomore quarterback Jaboree Antoine threw an interception to senior safety Kevin Adams, who returned the ball into the endzone to increase Destrehan’s lead to 8 points.
“We tried some different things to try to get everything going and get the ball moving,” Antoine said of his team’s offensive game plan. “We had opportunities to convert and at times we didn’t, so it’s frustrating right now.”
The offensive problems persisted for Westgate as the Tigers were forced to punt three times early in the second half. With a narrow lead, Destrehan began to turn to the running game to eat away at the clock and drive downfield.
Unable to stop the run, the Tigers looked defeated as Destrehan scored their third touchdown of the night following a one-yard run by QB Jai Eugene.
With just a few minutes left in the game, the Tigers tried to mount a final counter attack, but another interception from Jaboree Antoine gave the ball, and any hope of advancing to the finals, to Destrehan.
“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” said Antoine of his team’s mistakes. “We’d be converting and then get a penalty, so I think we did a good job of hurting ourselves and that’s on us as coaches. It's good for our young kids to be in this moment, but it sucks for our seniors because they gave it everything that they’ve got and they’re such a great group.”
After defeating Naville last week, Antoine said that he felt like his team’s quarterfinal contest should’ve been the Class 4A state final. Despite the loss on Friday, he said he was still proud of what the team accomplished and what they have to look forward to next season.
“Look at what we’re battling against and what we’re going up against,” Antoine said. “Destrehan is a strong ball club. We’re going to go out there and play whoever we have to play, we’re not going to run from it or shy away from it. Our guys did a good job, we just need to keep on working and go back to the drawing board to be ready again for next year. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and clean some things up to be ready for another run. To come from where we came from and end up where we are now, to face a strong 5A ball club and battle for four quarters, that’s all you can ask for.”