ST. MARTINVILLE - Kaden Zenon isn't sure what the single game passing record is for St. Martinville Senior High, and he's not sure who holds the record.
What the senior quarterback does know is that he wants to set a new one.
"'I think it's in the 300-yard range," he said.
Zenon threw for over 200 yards in three games last year with a season high 279 yards and five touchdowns in Week 5 against Lafayette High.
During his freshman and sophomore seasons, Zenon patiently waited and watched Tanner Harrison call the signals.
"Tanner was a four-year starter," he said. "He taught me the ways of how to be a leader and how to be a starting quarterback."
Zenon proved to be an apt study, averaging over 20 yards per completion in 2022. His top target, Harvey Broussard, totaled over 1,110 receiving yards. With Broussard now at UL, senior Cullen Charles will be the primary pass-catcher along with Kervin Fontenette and Makarrie Narcisse.
Charles, an Arizona State commit, hasn't been shy when it comes to his desire to touch the football.
"He's been after me all year," Zenon chuckled.
SMSH head coach Vincent DeRouen said that Zenon sharpened his skills during the offseason.
"He had Harvey as a security blanket in crunch time," DeRouen said. "He would just throw it up there, and Harvey would likely make the play on those 50/50 balls.
"Now, he really understands defenses and where he should go with the ball for the best and safest outcome."
Zenon said he's been working on his overall accuracy along with his touch on deep passes. DeRouen lauded his arm strength and football IQ. In film sessions, Zenon is able to critique every position on the field.
"He's been around the game his whole life," DeRouen said. "In his early years, he played some receiver and defensive back, so he understands the game really well.
"Right now, I think he really understands what we're trying to do on offense. He's leading the engine in that direction."
Whereas Harrison was a frequent runner who racked up over 1,000 yards on the ground his senior year, Zenon doesn't carry the football too often. He's capable, but the coaches want to keep him healthy.
Although Zenon is listed at 5-foot-10 and 160 lbs, DeRouen said that's generous.
"He's around 140 lbs," DeRouen said. "We want to keep him upright as much as possible."
"They don't want me to take any unnecessary hits," Zenon said. "I didn't get out of bounds in the jamboree last year and took a hit. I got fussed at by Steven (Blanco), my running back."
