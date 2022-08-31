Purchase Access

For the first time in four years, the St. Martinville Senior High School volleyball team came away with a win against Highland Baptist, defeating the Lady Bears in three sets (26-24, 25-17, 25-23) on Monday.

Lady Tigers head coach Lucinda Mason said that while the win was an important step in starting the season the right way, there are still a few improvements that need to be made.



