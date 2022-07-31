Purchase Access

The St. Martinville Senior High School football team will face top competition from around the state in the 2022 season.

After going 8-2 last year, including a 5-game undefeated streak to end the regular season, the Tigers advanced to the Class 3A playoffs as the No. 3 seed. Easy victories against McDonogh #35 and Iota brought St. Martinville face-to-face with familiar playoff foes Union Parish. The Tigers were eliminated by the Farmers 45-26 in the playoff semifinals.



