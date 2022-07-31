The St. Martinville Senior High School football team will face top competition from around the state in the 2022 season.
After going 8-2 last year, including a 5-game undefeated streak to end the regular season, the Tigers advanced to the Class 3A playoffs as the No. 3 seed. Easy victories against McDonogh #35 and Iota brought St. Martinville face-to-face with familiar playoff foes Union Parish. The Tigers were eliminated by the Farmers 45-26 in the playoff semifinals.
This season, the explosive Tiger offense will be led by senior wide receiver Harvey Broussard and junior running back Steven Blanco.
Broussard, a 3-star recruiting prospect according to On3.com, already has offers from 10 college programs, including Ole Miss and Florida. The 6-foot 4-inch multi-sport athlete impressed at the LSU Elite Camp in June, and will surely continue his excellent run of form when the Tigers’ season begins.
St. Martinville opens their season with an away game to Class 4A powerhouse Cecilia. The Tigers then turn their attention to their first home contest of the season, where they will face off with perennial state title contender Notre Dame.
District play begins on October 7 when St. Martinville travels to Erath to face the Bobcats. Kaplan, Abbeville, and Crowley finish the district and regular season schedule.
Week 1, Friday September 2: Away vs Cecilia
Week 2, Friday September 9: Home vs Notre Dame
Week 3, Thursday September 15: Home vs Breaux Bridge
Week 4, Friday September 23: Home vs Westgate
Week 5, Friday September 30: Away vs Lafayette
Week 6, Friday October 7: Away vs Erath (District)
Week 7, Friday October 14: Away vs St. Charles
Week 8, Friday October 21: Home vs Kaplan (District)
Week 9, Friday October 28: Away vs Abbeville (District)
Week 10, Friday November 4: Home vs Crowley (District)