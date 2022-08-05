FB_AWARDS
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

CHICAGO – Aug. 4, 2022 – A preseason watch list of 35 players was announced on Thursday for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which Stats Perform presents to the national defensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision.

All 15 FCS conferences are represented on the watch list, which includes 2021 Buchanan Award recipient Isaiah Land of Florida A&M, 2020 Buchanan Award recipient Jordan Lewis of Southern and 13 other past finalists.



Tags