Jordan_Lewis.jpeg
Buy Now
Trevon Ware/318 Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

CHICAGO, IL – Defending FCS champion North Dakota State and fellow Missouri Valley Conference member South Dakota State lead the way with six selections each on the Stats Perform 2022 FCS Preseason All-America Team, announced on Monday.

Included are NDSU senior fullback Hunter Luepke, who's been a first-team selection on each of the past two Stats Perform postseason All-America squads, and SDSU tight end Tucker Kraft, also a returning first-team selection who as a junior is considered one of the leading 2023 NFL Draft prospects in the NCAA's Division I subdivision.