SU loss
Buy Now
gojagsports.com

ARLINGTON, TEXAS -- Southern struggle offensively the entire game dropping their first conference game on the road to Texas Southern 24-0 in the Arlington Football Showdown inside Choctaw Stadium.

The Jags hit the field in front of 16,667 fans in a uniform they haven't worn since Bayou Classic 1999, all gold uniforms with gold helmets.