ARLINGTON, TEXAS -- Southern struggle offensively the entire game dropping their first conference game on the road to Texas Southern 24-0 in the Arlington Football Showdown inside Choctaw Stadium.
The Jags hit the field in front of 16,667 fans in a uniform they haven't worn since Bayou Classic 1999, all gold uniforms with gold helmets.
The Jaguars drop to 1-2 on the season.
The Southern offense struggled to get anything going in the first half and came out in the second half with no intensity on the offensive side of the ball. Despite being sacks four times the Jaguars QB, Besean McCray led the Jags in total offense with 106 yards rushing and 163 yards passing off 18-of-30 connecting with eight different receivers on the night. Freshman Karl Ligon rushed for a career-high 57 yards off twelve carries. Chandler Whitfield led the team in receiving with 94 yards off six receptions.
The Jags defense was a little off balanced in the first half giving up 21 point for the Tigers but made critical adjustment in the second half to hold them to only three points, led by Corione Harris with ten tackles, linebacker Jalan Campbell and defensive end Trey Laing both finished the night with nine tackles each. Both Laing and Campbell finished with one sack each.
Senior edge rusher Jordan Lewis is on track to make history by breaking the FCS all-time sack record this. The record is 44.5, Lewis has 37 sacks after the the seven-yard sack he had last night against the Tigers.
UP NEXT
Southern will take a much needed week off before hosting the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6 PM on October 1st inside A. W. Mumford Stadium. Game will be televised live on ESPN Networks.