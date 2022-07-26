BIRMINGHAM, ALA. -- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) released the 2022 television schedule following Media Days, and Southern will be on the ESPN Family of Networks and SEC Network six different times throughout the season, including two contest at home and once on NBC Network. All other home games will be broadcast on the new Jaguar Sports Network.
Sept. 3 Florida Memorial 6:00 PM Jaguar Sports Network
Sept. 10 @ LSU 6:30 PM SEC Network
Oct. 1 University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff 6:00 PM Jaguar Sports Network
Oct. 8 @ Prairie View A&M 4:00 PM ESPN+
Oct. 15 Alcorn State 6:00 PM ESPN+
Oct. 22 Virginia Lynchburg (Homecoming) 4:00 PM Jaguar Sports Network
Oct. 29 @ Jackson State 1:00 PM ESPN+
Nov. 5 @ Florida A&M 6:30 PM ESPNU
Nov. 12 Mississippi Valley State 4:00 PM ESPN+
Nov. 26 Grambling State (Bayou Classic) 1:00 PM NBC Network
"I am very excited for our student-athletes, fans, supporters and alumni that we will be featured on ESPN five times, SEC Network once this fall and once on NBC Network," said SU Director of Athletics, Roman Banks. "This allows Southern University brand to be showcased across the country."
The Jaguars will host Florida Memorial on September 3 at 6:00 pm for the 4th annual Pete Richardson Classic. Southern will also host UAPB on October 1 for a 6:00 pm kickoff in A.W. Mumford Stadium.