BATON ROUGE, LA— Southern University Athletics Director Roman Banks announce the promotion of four staff members along with the hiring of five new additions to the athletic department staff.
Rodney Kirschner will now serve as the Deputy Athletic Director while Christian "Haven" Cox becomes the Director of Gameday Operations/Facility Management. Demetrius Howse will now be the Associate Director of Strategic Communications/Sports Information with Willie D. Scott now being the Associate Director of Strategic Communications/Media Relations. Dr. Marlin Hollins has been named Assistant Athletic Director for Advancement.
Joining the department will be Assistant Athletic Director of Internal Operations/Deputy Title IX Coordinator Phillippe Carter while Tambria Bradford becomes the Director of Student Athlete Development & Academics. Alexis Fennidy has joined the department as a Learning Specialist along with Jessica Robinson becoming the Director of Sports Medicine.
Kirschner started his time here as an Assistant Basketball Coach from 2011-2017 and was also Assistant Athletic Director from 2015-2017. As the Deputy Athletic Director Kirschner is responsible for the daily operations of SU's athletic department. He currently serves as the sport administrator for Football, Soccer, Men's Basketball, Bowling and Baseball while overseeing the Strength & Conditioning program, Strategic Communications and Sports Medicine. Working closely with each head coach and staff. He also oversees facilities, equipment, and apparel for the Jaguars.
Haven joined the department in 2021 as Gameday Operations and Event Manager before accepting his new role. Haven comes to the Jaguars by way of Mississippi State where he was a part of the Gameday and Facility Staff from 2018 through 2021, including the 2021 College World Series Championship season.
Howse also joined the department in 2021 as the Associate Sports Information Director before accepting his new role. He serves as the primary media relations contact for volleyball, soccer, men's basketball, softball, tennis, and secondary football contact. Howse's strategic communications duties include maintaining the athletics website, updating the athletics social media pages, writing press releases, game previews, and game recaps and handling media-related obligations, such as assisting with credential requests and interviews for student-athletes, coaches, and administrators. He oversees numerous game-day operations as well, namely statistics, public address announcer, live statistical feeds and photographic information for football, volleyball, women's basketball, men's basketball, softball, and tennis.
Scott is entering his ninth year with the Southern Athletics department, where he started as a volunteer in 2013. Scott was promoted to Assistant Sports Information Director in August 2016 and elevated to his current position of Associate Director of Strategic Communications | Media Relations in July 2022. The Baton Rouge native serves as primary contact for football, women's basketball, baseball, soccer, men's and women cross country, men's & women's indoor and outdoor track & field. Additionally, he assists with several additional duties within the sports information office, including serving as the key contact for attending media and opposing teams' sports information staff for football, basketball and baseball on game day. Scott's sports information duties include writing press releases, game previews, and game recaps and handling media-related obligations, such as assisting with credential requests and interviews for student-athletes, coaches and administrators. He oversees numerous game-day operations as well, namely statistics, live statistical feeds and photographic information for football, women's basketball, soccer and baseball. Scott played a vital part in the department acquiring NCAA LiveStats (NLS) for football in July 2020.
Hollins returned to The Bluff in 2021 as the Assistant Athletic Director for Advancement, he is the Director of Marketing, Community Engagement, and Development for the Southern University Athletic Department. In his duties he will oversee the athletics development initiative's including the Lacumba Club, S-Club Letterman's' Circle, assisting with the annual Jagathon along with the Gold Standard Helmet Campaign. He has also added the Jaguars Athletics Internship which builds a community of exemplary undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students across Baton Rouge by exposing them to game time situations. Educationally, Dr. Hollins graduated from Southern University in May of 2012 with a dual degree in Business Management and Marketing. He earned his Juris Doctorate Degree from Southern University Law Center in 2015.
Mrs. Bradford is entering her first year on the bluff and serving as the Director of Student Athlete Development & Academics. Prior to Southern she served as the Academic Counselor for women's basketball, women's tennis, track and field/cross country, softball, and football at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Before ULL she was on the SAAC staff, Neal-Bradford served as an academic counselor at her alma mater, Jackson State University. She also taught high school biology and was the head varsity girls' basketball coach at Terry (Miss.) High School.
Dr. Robinson is entering her first season as the Director of Sports Medicine. She is no stranger to the Southwestern Athletic Conference as she served as the Head Athletic trainer for Grambling State from 2006-2014. Dr. Robinson is also a graduate from Grambling as well.
