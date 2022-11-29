Bayou Classic
Michael Odendahl

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- Despite starting off slow on the offensive side of the ball, the Jaguars picked up pace in the middle of the second quarter and never looked back as the Jaguars dominated Grambling State to win the SWAC Western Division Title and advance to the SWAC Championship game on December 3rd as the face off against Jackson State for the second time this season. Final score was 34-17.

Southerns' quarterback Besean McCray went 7-of-17 for 75 yards along 93-yards on the ground and a score. That performance earned McCray his first Bayou Classic MVP award.



