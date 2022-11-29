NEW ORLEANS, LA -- Despite starting off slow on the offensive side of the ball, the Jaguars picked up pace in the middle of the second quarter and never looked back as the Jaguars dominated Grambling State to win the SWAC Western Division Title and advance to the SWAC Championship game on December 3rd as the face off against Jackson State for the second time this season. Final score was 34-17.
Southerns' quarterback Besean McCray went 7-of-17 for 75 yards along 93-yards on the ground and a score. That performance earned McCray his first Bayou Classic MVP award.
Karl Ligon added 57 yards on the ground off 13 carries and a score. Kendric Rhymes chipped in another 20 yards for the Jaguars and a score.
The Dog Day D did what they do best, as they kept applying pressure to the quarterback.
The Jaguars defense is ranked in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss led by junior linebacker Jalan Campbell with 11 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss. Derrick Williams finished the night with nine tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a force fumble.
Corione Harris and Jordan Carter finished the night with six tackles, respectively. Carter also had a 48-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Kriston Davis added to the Jaguars defensive scores with a 42-yard pick six.
UP NEXT
Southern will travel I-55 north to Jackson, MS to take on the Jackson State Tigers in the 2022 Cricket Wireless Football Championship on Saturday, December 3rd at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:00 PM live on ESPN2