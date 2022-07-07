HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics will invite fans to kick off the 2022-23 athletic year with the Coaches Caravan, which begins July 18.
Admission is $5 for each of the four stops on the caravan with SLU employees and students receiving free admission by presenting their university ID.
Fans will be able to enjoy a night of food, fun and fandom while hearing from all of Southeastern’s head coaches. Lion football head coach Frank Scelfo is scheduled to be at all four stops.
Each event starts at 6 p.m.
The first stop is scheduled for July 18 at Greystone Golf & Country Club (9461 St. Andrews Court) in Denham Springs.
The next stop sees the Lions return to Hammond, America July 21 at Gnarly Barley Brewing (1709 Corbin Rd.). The caravan moves on to Messina’s of Kenner (2717 Williams Blvd.) July 27 and wraps up with a Aug. 1 stop at the Florida Parishes Arena (1301 NW Central Ave.) in Amite.
For more information on the Coaches Caravan, contact Associate Athletic Director for External Operations/SWA Lindsey Owens at (985) 549-5226 or lindsey.owens@southeastern.edu.
The 2022-23 Southeastern athletic competition season officially opens with the Lady Lion soccer team’s Aug. 18 match at Ole Miss.
For ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net/tickets.
Southeastern will continue offering mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2022-23 season.
All tickets will be available via e-mail or text message in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.