HAMMOND, La. – With the return of league rivals UIW and Lamar to the Southland Conference for the 2022 football season, the league released a new schedule Wednesday that alters the Southeastern Louisiana University slate this fall.
With the league growing back to eight football playing schools, each Southland institution will play six conference games in 2002. SLU will play every SLC opponent with the exception of HBU.
The Lions' nonconference schedule remained untouched, as Southeastern will travel to ULL for the Sept. 3 season opener and also travel to face Florida Atlantic (Sept. 10) and Jacksonville State (Oct. 22).
SLU opens its home schedule with a Sept. 17 nonconference contest versus Central Connecticut State and will also host Murray State Oct. 1 in nonconference action.
The Lions open Southland Conference play at home, hosting UIW Sept. 24. Other league rivals visiting Strawberry Stadium include Texas A&M-Commerce (Oct. 8) and Northwestern State (Nov. 12).
Southeastern's road Southland slate sees the Lions travel to McNeese (Oct. 29), Lamar (Nov. 5) and Nicholls (Nov. 17).
Wide receiver CJ Turner, Donniel Ward-Magee and head coach Frank Scelfo will represent Southeastern at the 2022 Southland Conference Football Media Day presented by B1 Patches, scheduled for July 20 at the L'auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
The event will air live on an ESPN+, with the broadcast running from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Southeastern's trio will be featured at noon on the broadcast.
The Lions report back to the campus on Aug. 2 with the team's first practice set for Aug. 3.
2022 Southeastern Football Schedule
Sept. 3 – at UL Lafayette – 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 – at FAU – 5 p.m.
Sept. 17 – Central Connecticut State – 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 – UIW* - 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 – Murray State (Hall of Fame Game) – 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 – Texas A&M-Commerce (Homecoming)* - 4 p.m.
Oct. 22 – at Jacksonville State – 1 p.m.
Oct. 29 – at McNeese* - 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 – at Lamar* - TBA
Nov. 12 – Northwestern State* - 6 p.m.
Nov. 17 – at Nicholls* - 6 p.m.
All times Central | Southeastern home games in bold | * - Southland Conference game\\
2022 Southland Conference Football Media Day ESPN+ Lineup L'auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles
Wednesday, July 20 (All times Central)
10 a.m. – Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, Visit Lake Charles SVP of Sales Eric Zartler
10:30 a.m. – UIW head coach G.J. Kinner, WR Taylor Grimes, LB Kelechi Anyalabechi
11 a.m. – Texas A&M-Commerce head coach David Bailiff, RB J.T. Smith, LB Dee Walker
11:30 a.m. – HBU head coach Vic Shealy, WR Vernon Harrell, LB Brennan Young
12 p.m. – Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo, WR CJ Turner, DB Donniel Ward-Magee
12:30 p.m. – Nicholls head coach Tim Rebowe, QB Kohen Granier, DL Glen Thurmond
1 p.m. – Northwestern State head coach Brad Laird, WR Javon Antonio, CB Shemar Bartholomew
1:30 p.m. – Lamar head coach Blane Morgan, WR Jalen Dummett, DL Jack McCarthy
2 p.m. – McNeese head coach Gary Goff, WR Mason Pierce, DL CJ Semien
