HAMMOND, La. – Experienced junior college coach Mike Randle has joined the Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach, Lion head coach David Kiefer announced Monday.
Randle's hire is pending approval of the University of Louisiana System's Board of Supervisors.
"Coach Randle is a home run addition for our program," Kiefer commented. "Mike had a ton of success as an assistant coach on the junior college and prep school levels. We expect him to make an immediate positive impact with his energy and work ethic. We already feel his enthusiasm for helping players improve and growing his own knowledge and teaching skills for the game."
Randle's most recent coaching stop was at Indian River State College, where he helped the squad to the 2022 Southern Conference championship. As a part of conference Coach of the Year Charlie Wilson's staff, Randle coached first team All-American and NJCAA Region 8 Player of the Year AJ Cajuste, who highlighted a group of seven all-conference selections.
Prior to his time at IRSC, Randle spent the 2020-21 season at Kilgore College, helping the team to the Region XIV Mid-South Tournament championship and an appearance in the national tournament.
Randle was on the staff at Cornerstone Christian in 2019-20 after starting his coaching career at DME Sports Academy. Four of his players went on to play at the Division I level.
"I'm humbled and honored to be joining the Southeastern basketball family," Randle said. "I want to thank Coach Kiefer, (Director of Athletics) Jay Artigues and our administration for the tremendous opportunity and a warm welcome into the Lion Nation."
A 2015 graduate in kinesiology from Eastern New Mexico State, Randle played two seasons for the Greyhounds. The Houston, Texas native started his collegiate playing career at Paris Junior College, helping his squad to a Region XIV conference championship.
The Lions will open the 2022-23 season in early November and will announce its full schedule in the coming weeks. The league schedule has been announced with SLU traveling to Nicholls to open SLC play Dec. 15.