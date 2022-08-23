randle_mike_mbb
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

HAMMOND, La. – Experienced junior college coach Mike Randle has joined the Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach, Lion head coach David Kiefer announced Monday.

Randle's hire is pending approval of the University of Louisiana System's Board of Supervisors.