UL Volleyball Loss

The Ragin' Cajuns volleyball team lost in straight sets to South Alabama (12-7, 6-1 SBC)

MOBILE, Ala. – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball team was in catch-up mode throughout the match with South Alabama on Thursday night at Jaguar Gym in Mobile, Alabama and the result was a straight sets win (25-12, 25-20, 25-16) for the homestanding Jaguars.

South Alabama (12-7, 6-1 Sun Belt) trailed only once in the contest, the deficit not occurring until the third set when Louisiana (9-7, 3-4 Sun Belt) scored the first point and opened with a 3-1 lead.



