LAFAYETTE - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball incoming freshman outfielder Mihyia Davis and incoming freshman infielder Kylei Griffin are joining a select group of 40 high school graduates nationwide for the 2022 The Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game on Sunday, July 24 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium in Kokomo, Indiana.
Ragin' Cajuns fans have an opportunity to watch Davis and Griffin participate in the game. The contest is set to air live on ESPNU beginning at 6:00 p.m. (CDT) on Sunday, July 24.
Davis (Lovelady, Texas/Lovelady HS) and Griffin (Tyler, Texas/Chapel Hill HS), both Top 15-rated prospects by Extra Inning Softball, signed an NLI with Louisiana last November. The duo is part of Louisiana's Class of 2022 signees that are set to arrive on campus in August.
The All-Star athletes are divided into two teams — Alliance American and Alliance National. Davis has been placed on the National Team while Griffin is a member of the American Team roster.
The Alliance All-Star class represents the top athletes in the Class of 2022. Athletes hail from every corner of the country and have all signed to continue their careers at major DI college softball programs this fall. Louisiana is the lone Sun Belt Conference program being represented and joins LSU as the only two state schools to have at least one representative. The group was selected by Alliance Fastpitch's national committee, spearheaded by Derek Allister and OnDeck Softball.
Davis, the 2021-22 winner of the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 1A-2A-3A-4A Softball Athlete of the Year award, posted an impressive .659 average during the spring 2022 season with Lovelady HS and was selected to the Class 2A All-Tournament Team after leading her squad to a state championship game appearance.
Griffin, an all-district, all-East Texas and all-state standout, hit .632 with eight home runs, 15 doubles, 24 runs scored and 32 RBI in spring 2022 for Chapel Hill HS. She was 22-for-22 in stolen bases and struck out only twice in 77 plate appearances.
Last year, the Alliance All-Star Game featured 44 athletes and was viewed on ESPNU by over 43,000 people with 3,000+ fans in attendance at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The National Team beat the American Team 10-9 in a slugfest that saw five total home runs.
Visit TheAllianceFastpitch.com/2022-all-stars to learn more about The Alliance Fastpitch's 2022 All-Star Game.
ABOUT LOUISIANA
In his fifth season at the helm of Louisiana Softball, Gerry Glasco molded a lineup that featured at most two upperclassmen and as many as five freshmen into championship and NCAA Tournament team. He guided Louisiana to third consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championship and the program's 23rd consecutive 40-win season, culminating in extending the storied program's streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (now 23 straight) and advancement to Championship Sunday of an NCAA Regional (14th straight appearance).
The Ragin' Cajuns placed a conference-high nine players on the All-Sun Belt team, recorded a program-record .351 season batting average and generated the most home runs in Glasco's tenure (82).