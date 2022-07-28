As part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday" initiative, the Saturday, July 30 Saints Training Camp practice presented by Rouses Markets will feature interactive fan-friendly elements at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Fans will park at the Shrine on Airline parking lot and be shuttled to the practice field entrance, where they will receive a free "Back Together Saturday" Saints poster at the entrance gate. The poster can be used as both a collector's item and for player autographs during the post-practice autograph session.
Rebirth Brass Band will kick off the morning performing from 8-9 a.m. near the entrance to the practice fields prior to the start of practice. Outside the entrance to the fields, fans can enjoy several additional activations. Activations for fans include face painting, the opportunity to try their hand at a quarterback toss game, and a Bud Light trailer featuring cornhole, additional games, and several merchandise giveaways and promotional items. Fans can also enjoy a Tony Chachere's food truck to sample a Louisiana culinary staple, jambalaya and Community Coffee sampling of iced lattes.
The Saints will be kicking off Tackle Hunger presented by Rouses Markets at Back Together Saturday, a season-long initiative in partnership with food banks located across the Gulf South. On Saturday, there will be a food donation station for Second Harvest Food Bank available in the parking lot where fans can donate much needed items such as peanut butter, canned chicken or tuna, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, grits, and canned soups.
In an effort to keep fans safe from the sun during Back Together Saturday, American Cancer Society in partnership with Ochsner Health will be distributing sunscreen in support of their season long Crucial Catch initiative.
Fan amenities provided for the best fan experience at Saints Training Camp include:
Shuttle service to and from parking
Shaded seating with misters to keep cool
Food and beverage options
Post-practice autograph opportunities
Former Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, who was recently selected to the Saints Hall of Fame, and former Black and Gold cornerback Keenan Lewis will sign autographs for fans. The team's mascots and members of the Saints Cheer Krewe will also visit with and take pictures with fans. Inside the practice field area, fans in attendance will receive complimentary Kona Ice snowballs. A player autograph session will follow the practice (available players will sign if weather, time, and other circumstances permit).
While all tickets have been reserved by fans for the "Back Together Saturday" practice, tickets remain available for the five additional Training Camp practices presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Aug. 2, Aug. 4, Aug. 8, and Aug.10-11. Fans can reserve up to eight tickets per practice for any of the remaining practices by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com. Fans are strongly encouraged to sign up for tickets in advance of the practices they wish to attend, as tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis and seating is limited.
"We look forward to seeing our fans come support us throughout training camp these next few weeks," said New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen. "Our players are excited to compete and feed off the energy our fans provide day-in and day-out during every open practice."
All training camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions. The most updated information can be obtained by visiting neworleanssaints.com or following the Saints' official Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints) platforms.