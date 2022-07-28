SAINTS FANS
New Orleans Saints fans joined in the action at Day 3 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

 Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints

As part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday" initiative, the Saturday, July 30 Saints Training Camp practice presented by Rouses Markets will feature interactive fan-friendly elements at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Fans will park at the Shrine on Airline parking lot and be shuttled to the practice field entrance, where they will receive a free "Back Together Saturday" Saints poster at the entrance gate. The poster can be used as both a collector's item and for player autographs during the post-practice autograph session.



