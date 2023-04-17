Loreauville was the first team to punch its ticket to the second round of the LHSAA softball playoffs, defeating No. 26 Vidalia 16-1 on Friday.
Head coach Jude Dugas said he was happy that his team was able to get the offense firing early.
“We got the bats rolling well,” he said of his team’s performance. “It's a good way to start, get the bats rolling and get some offensive fireworks going early.”
Behind two huge home runs from freshman left fielder Victoria Broome, the Lady Tigers made short work of Vidalia in a four-inning mercy rule victory. Dugas said that Broome has been putting in her best performances at the right time.
“She’s really come on, she’s been on a tear lately,” he said. “She hit a couple more home runs a few weeks ago and she’s just been big for us. She’s really hot right now and that’s always good to see, especially from a freshman.”
Saydi Landry, Gabby Lopez and Alyssa Soileau each added a home run against Vidalia. Soileau pitched all four innings, recording 11 strikeouts.
The Lady Tigers were the first team in the area to play their first round game, opting to play on Friday ahead of the poor weather at the weekend. Dugas said the tight postseason schedule necessitates that teams play as quickly as possible to allow for the players to rest and prepare for their upcoming opponents.
“We are put on these tight windows. We have to play three rounds of playoffs in a week and when you look ahead to the second round you really have to get it on either Tuesday or Wednesday and you have to factor in the district track meet conflicts,” he explained.
“We wanted to play the first round as early as possible to give us some time to prepare. It also keeps the schedule the same since we’ve been playing on Tuesday and Friday all year. A few years ago we had to play the first round and second round on back-to-back days, so we kind of wanted to avoid that this year.”
Up next for Loreauville is a familiar foe that has the Lady Tigers looking for revenge.
After losing to Port Barre in the second round of the playoffs last season, the Lady Devils handed Loreauville another loss earlier in the season at the Acadiana High School tournament
“We’re excited,” Dugas said of the rematch. “Not only did they beat us last year in the playoffs but they also beat us this year in a one-run walkoff game. We’re expecting a dogfight. We know exactly what we’re going to get out of them and we want to focus on doing our jobs. We’re expecting a competitive ballgame.”
Dugas said that his team has the advantage this year as the home team.
“One thing about Loreauville in April is that it’s a difficult place to come in and win. I think the win on Friday put us 6-1 in the playoffs all-time, so it’s going to be quite an atmosphere. It’s always good when you have that on your side.”
Should the Lady Tigers advance to the quarterfinals, they will face either No. 2 Kaplan or the winner of the No. 15 Mamou vs No. 18 Springfield game.
Also playing on Friday was Hanson Memorial, who traveled to face No. 14 Glenbrook on Friday.
In a hotly contested game, the Lady Tigers fell in the opening round of the playoffs 9-6 to end their season with a 7-14 record.
Second round games must be played no later than April 19, with quarterfinal games being played by April 22.
The LHSAA State Softball Tournament will take place on April 28 and 29 in Sulphur, La.
The following games will take place on Monday:
No. 25 NISH at No. 8 Northshore
Monday at 4 p.m.
Winner will face No. 9 Catholic High of Baton Rouge
No. 17 Erath at No. 16 Rayne
Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Winner will face No. 1 North DeSoto
No. 16 Catholic High vs No. 17 Isidore Newman
Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Winner will face No. 1 Calvary Baptist
No. 16 HBCS vs No. 17 Ascension Christian
Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Winner will face No. 1 Catholic of Pointe Coupee
No. 24 Centerville at No. 9 Lakeside
Monday at 3:15 p.m.
Winner will face No. 8 Vinton
No. 20 Delcambre at No. 13 East Beauregard
Monday at 5 p.m.
Winner will face No. 4 French Settlement