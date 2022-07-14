NEW ORLEANS - Ashley Brignac, well-known for pitching the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball program to the 2008 WCWS and a three-time Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year award winner, has been selected for induction into the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Brignac, who donned the Ragin' Cajuns uniform from 2008-12, is one of six standout sports figures who will be added to the Hall of Fame this year. Each year's Hall of Fame class is selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, a group of current and former media members who annually recognize a variety of annual award-winners, as well as the Hall of Fame, the Corbett Awards and the Eddie Robinson Award.
She will officially be enshrined into the Greater NOLA Sports Hall of Fame on July 30, 2022 at the Committee's annual awards banquet.
It will be the second Hall of Fame induction within a year's time for the River Ridge, La., and John Curtis High School product. In Fall 2021 the Ragin' Cajuns great was welcomed into the Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame.
A four-year letterwinner and three-time NFCA All-Region selection, Brignac was a three-time first team All-Sun Belt Conference selection and a two-time Academic All-American. She was named the Sun Belt Conference's Pitcher of the Year in 2008, 2011 and 2012 and was the Louisiana Pitcher of the Year in 2011.
During her career, she was a part of a team that made four NCAA regional appearances, two NCAA Super Regional berths and the 2008 Women's College World Series.
As a freshman, she led Louisiana to a win over No. 1-ranked Florida in the opening game in the Women's College World Series while posting an impressive 31-7 record in the circle. She recorded seven wins and a save against ranked opponents during the 2008 season and fanned 327 batters in 44 appearances.
Her career seven no-hitters rank third in school history, and she finished her career ranked in the top five in games pitched (133), games started (116), victories (94), shutouts (35), innings pitched (721.0), strikeouts (862) and strikeouts per seven innings (8.37).
ABOUT THE GREATER NEW ORLEANS SPORTS AWARDS
The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee began in 1957 when James Collins spearheaded a group of sports journalists to form a sports awards committee to immortalize local sports history. For 13 years, the committee honored local athletes each month. In 1970, the Sugar Bowl stepped in to sponsor and revitalize the committee, leading to the creation of the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 1971, honoring 10 legends from the Crescent City in its first induction class. While adding the responsibility of selecting Hall of Famers, the committee has continued to recognize the top amateur athlete in the Greater New Orleans area each month - the honors enter their 66th year in 2022. To be eligible, an athlete must be a native of the greater New Orleans area or must compete for a team in the metropolitan region.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl has established itself as one of the premier college football bowl games, having hosted 28 national champions, 100 Hall of Fame players, 51 Hall of Fame coaches and 20 Heisman Trophy winners in its 88-year history. The 89th annual Sugar Bowl Classic is scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 31, 2022. In addition to football, the Sugar Bowl Committee annually invests over $1 million into the community through the hosting and sponsorship of sporting events, awards, scholarships and clinics. Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors thousands of student-athletes each year, while injecting over $2.2 billion into the local economy in the last decade.