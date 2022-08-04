LSU SIGNING.JPG
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer program has received a boost in midfield ahead of the 2022 season with the signing of Ida Marin Hermannsdottir, head coach Sian Hudson announced on Saturday.

“Ida is a great addition to our squad and we are incredibly excited about her decision to join LSU this fall,” Hudson said. “She is one of the best young international talents in the game and brings not only quality, but a wealth of experience having competed in the Champions League and on the International stage for Iceland”.