BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer Alumna Kate Ripple Cramer will be inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall Of Fame in 2023.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced that this year’s class will be inducted on April 18th , 2023, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. Tickets will be available for purchase in January on LHSAA.org.



