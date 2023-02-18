FRANKLIN - St. Martinville Senior High will enter the Division II non-select boys basketball playoffs next week on a 13-game winning streak.
Seniors Harvey Broussard, Jevion Sam and JayVyn Duncan combined for 48 points in a 66-44 win at Franklin Senior High on Friday.
Broussard, the 6-foot-4 UL football signee, led all scorers with 25 points. He was on target, knocking down 10 of 13 field goals with two 3-pointers.
Sam, who connected on six straight shots in the first half, added 15 points. Duncan scored 8.
"I didn't like the way we started and I didn't like some of our body language, but I'm glad we turned up in that fourth quarter," SMSH coach Ihmaru Jones said. "I didn't want a tight game."
Franklin (18-5) led by five points early in the first quarter and trailed by just two (30-28) midway through the third, but the Tigers outscored the Hornets 16-3 in the final four minutes.
Jeremiah Gray's 11 points paced the Hornets. Jorion Gray and Dalyn Bell added 8 apiece. Bell, who muscled his way for 18 points against Catholic High on Monday, missed stretches of the game with foul trouble.
"We found gaps in their zone defense and made (Bell) rotate over and foul," Jones said.
The Tigers (20-11) had foul issues of their own, which forced Jones to move freshman Kevin Fontenette to point guard.
"We had three people in foul trouble," Jones said. "No. 30 (Sam), No. 21 (Delian Mallery) and No. 10 (Duncan). I wanted to see how the freshman would react, because we might need him down the stretch."
Fontenette started the game, although not at point guard, which is Duncan's spot. Konner Wiltz, Ray'Tyrion Narcisse and Fontenette combined for 14 points in the second half while Jones rested Duncan (four fouls), Mallery (four fouls) and Sam (three fouls). Tyren Scion is another young player who has provided a spark off the bench.
While pleased with how the young players performed, Jones cautioned that he's going to need his three senior leaders in the lineup as much as possible.
"We need our three seniors to carry us," he said. "It's a must that they produce."
The Tigers are currently projected to land the No. 5 seed. If that holds true when the LHSAA releases the playoff brackets on Monday, SMSH would host No. 28 North Vermilion on Friday.
Jones said North Vermilion (10-13), DeRidder (13-15) and Erath (15-11) are all possible No. 28 seeds. DeRidder is currently 27th, Erath 26th.
As the team prepares for its first round opponent, Jones will pay extra attention to free throws and rebounding in practice. In particular, he wants his team to do a better job of limiting opponents to one shot.
That was an issue at times against Franklin, especially when Bell was in the lineup for the Hornets. As the game went on, Broussard asserted himself more and more on the glass, and finished with a double-double.