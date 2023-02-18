Duncan
JayVyn Duncan shined in St. Martinville’s late-season victory over Franklin Senior High. 

 Submitted

FRANKLIN - St. Martinville Senior High will enter the Division II non-select boys basketball playoffs next week on a 13-game winning streak.

Seniors Harvey Broussard, Jevion Sam and JayVyn Duncan combined for 48 points in a 66-44 win at Franklin Senior High on Friday.



