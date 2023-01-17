HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University announced plans for new state-of-the-art facilities that will elevate both academics and athletics at the University. The facilities improvements will encompass over 50,000 square feet and are made possible through a combination of public and private funds.

The multi-phase, multi-year project will begin with an update and enhancement for the home of Lion Baseball - Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field, where a new entrance way, ticket booth and additional concessions area will be constructed for the upcoming baseball season. In addition, along the left-field line, a newly constructed baseball fieldhouse facility will include locker rooms, offices, meeting and storage space, as well as improved athletic training facilities. This new home for Southeastern Baseball is expected to be completed in late 2023.



