slu slc poll
Buy Now
Randy Bergeron / Southeastern Louisiana University

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team was picked first in the 2022 Southland Conference Football Preseason Poll, the conference office announced at the league's Football Media Day Wednesday at the L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.

Southeastern, one of six FCS teams to finish each of the past three seasons ranked in the top 25, enters 2022 looking to return to the FCS playoffs for the second straight season and third time in the past four seasons. SLU enters the season with a run of 26 consecutive weeks ranked in the FCS top 25 – the fifth-longest such streak in the country.



Tags