HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team continued an impressive streak in 2022, finishing as the national leader in stolen bases for the seventh straight season.
Every season under head coach Rick Fremin, who just finished his seventh season in Hammond, the Lady Lions have led the nation in either stolen bases per game or total stolen bases. In 2022, SLU led Division I in both, settling atop the nation with 2.86 stolen bases per game and a total of 150 stolen bases.
It marked the fourth time in Fremin’s tenure Southeastern has been the best nationally in both categories. The Lady Lions have led the nation in stolen bases per game six times and topped Division I in total stolen bases five times.
Southeastern’s run game was led this spring by Aeriyl Mass, who recorded a Southland Conference-high 33 stolen bases. Mass was one of seven Lady Lions to record double-digit stolen bases, along with Cam Goodman (30), Lindsey Rizzo (16), Madisen Blackford (13), Lexi Johnson (11), Audrey Greely (10) and Bailey Krolczyk (10).
Stolen bases per game is one of six categories in which SLU finished among the top 15 in Division I. The Lady Lions were among the national leaders in batting average (.334, 5th), doubles (92, 10th), on-base percentage (.403, 12th), doubles per game (1.64, 14th) and triples per game (0.30, 14th).
Southeastern (40-16) advanced to its first SLC Tournament championship game and posted its best record in school history on the way to setting new single-season school marks for wins, winning percentage (.714), fewest losses (16), runs (341), hits (488), doubles, RBI (282), batting average, on-base percentage, total bases (710), slugging percentage (.485) and batters struck out (325).
Southeastern will open the 2023 season at home, hosting Creighton at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 to open the Lion Classic at North Oak Park. The fall exhibition schedule opens with a Sept. 30 contest versus LSU Eunice at 5 p.m. at North Oak Park.
Southeastern Stolen Base Totals and Division I Ranks in the Rick Fremin Era
Year Stolen Bases Per Game (Rank) Total Stolen Bases (Rank)
2022 2.86 (1st) 150 (1st)
2021 2.96 (1st) 151 (2nd)
2020 2.87 (1st) 66 (2nd)
2019 3.98 (1st) 227 (1st)
2018 3.12 (1st) 184 (1st)
2017 2.95 (2nd) 162 (1st)
2016 3.13 (1st) 172 (1st)
SOCIAL MEDIA
For more information on Southeastern Softball, follow @LionUpSoftball on Twitter and Instagram, like /SLUathletics on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.
HOME RUN CLUB / S CLUB
Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the softball program are encouraged to join the Home Run Club. Lady Lion softball alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is restricted to Southeastern athletic letter winners.
All membership fees and donations to both the Home Run Club and S Club (softball) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern softball program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at laa@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-5091 or visiting www.LionUp.com.