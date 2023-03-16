Until the sixth inning of their Tuesday contest against Houma Christian, the Lady Tigers softball team looked like they were going to come away with an impressive win.

After suffering a four-run first inning, the Lady Tigers knew they would need to get their heads in the game quickly if they wanted to have any hope of pulling out a win. Loreauville responded well, holding Houma Christian scoreless and taking the first lead of the game with a three-run fourth inning.



