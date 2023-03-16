Until the sixth inning of their Tuesday contest against Houma Christian, the Lady Tigers softball team looked like they were going to come away with an impressive win.
After suffering a four-run first inning, the Lady Tigers knew they would need to get their heads in the game quickly if they wanted to have any hope of pulling out a win. Loreauville responded well, holding Houma Christian scoreless and taking the first lead of the game with a three-run fourth inning.
“We came out a little shaky at first,” said head coach Jude Dugas. “We had a questionable zone at times and they capitalized off of it and hit a grand slam. We responded well, I think we held them to four shut-out innings and we scored and clawed back to take the lead.”
It all fell apart in the sixth inning.
After giving up the tying run at the top of the fifth inning, Loreauville struggled with errors and misplaced pitches and allowed the Lady Warriors to score seven unanswered runs to seal the defeat.
“The wheels kind of fell off at the top of the sixth, we just imploded,” Dugas explained. “That’s kind of what we’ve done in some of these big games, we make crucial mistakes at the wrong times. It has come back to bite us before and we gave up a huge inning in the sixth tonight. You can’t do that against teams of this caliber. We have to overcome that.”
With starting pitcher Alyssa Soileau struggling to find a strike zone that seemed to differ from pitch to pitch, Dugas brought in Saydi Landry to try her hand from the circle before swapping Landry out for freshman pitcher Bella Smith.
Despite struggling with questionable calls from the officials in Tuesday’s defeat, Dugas said that both Soileau and Landry have been fantastic from the circle all season.
“Saydi and Alyssa have been absolutely lights-out for us. We’ve played 17 games and tonight is the first night that we’ve had to go get one of them out of the circle. Every one of their starts they’ve gone seven (innings) so I think that’s beyond impressive. When Alyssa pitches, we feel like we can beat anybody, anytime and anywhere. There were maybe some issues with a questionable zone at times, but we need to be able to control what we can control.”
Dugas also praised Smith, who he said is a talented freshman that will surely play a big role for the Lady Tigers in the years to come.
“She’s a very talented freshman and it was a great spot to see her in this kind of environment and setting. She responded really well and I told her that’s how she can earn more innings. We have a special player in her and she works hard at it and she’s ultra-competitive. We really liked what we saw out of her tonight. She got their three best hitters out consecutively, so that’s very promising.”
Soileau pitched five innings for Loreauville, recording seven strikeouts from 115 pitches.
Senior catcher Makenzie Bonin led the team in RBIs with 3.
Following the defeat, Loreauville moved to a 10-7 record on the season. While the Lady Tigers are still sitting near the top of the Division III power rankings, Dugas said the team still has some issues they need to work on.
“We have to stop doing those things that make us implode on ourselves. When we do that, this team is scary, we’re really good. We always preach a one-pitch mentality, so no matter what is going on in the game, we always focus on winning the next pitch. There’s never any panic and there wasn’t any panic tonight when we went down 4-0. We know that four runs can be tough but with the kind of pitchers that we have and the hitters that we have we can get it back.”
The Lady Tigers returned to the field on Wednesday when they played host to district rival Ascension Episcopal. After getting the district schedule started, Loreauville will travel to Morgan City before having a long weekend break.
Dugas said that the goal is to win the district, so good results against Ascension and Morgan City are crucial to end the week with momentum.
“We always want to win every time out. We face Ascension tomorrow to kick off District 8-2A play and that’s always a big one. We want to run our district and win the district. Morgan City is a 4A school, so we have to go out there and have a good showing before we have a long weekend off.”