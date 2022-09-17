ABBEVILLE - Despite a 150 yard rushing effort from Evan Simon, Loreauville High just couldn't find the endzone Friday night in a 28-0 loss to Vermilion Catholic in a non-district game.

The Tigers had their chances to score, three times Loreauville got into the redzone, including one chance with a first and goal from the seven yard line, but each time the Tigers were turned away and the result was the first regular season loss in more than two years and the first shutout since the 2018 season.



