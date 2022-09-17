ABBEVILLE - Despite a 150 yard rushing effort from Evan Simon, Loreauville High just couldn't find the endzone Friday night in a 28-0 loss to Vermilion Catholic in a non-district game.
The Tigers had their chances to score, three times Loreauville got into the redzone, including one chance with a first and goal from the seven yard line, but each time the Tigers were turned away and the result was the first regular season loss in more than two years and the first shutout since the 2018 season.
"The inexperience they showed tonight I've been expecting for a while," Loreauville coach Terry Martin said after his team fell to 2-1 on the season. "They are a talented, senior-heavy team and a lot of guys with experience.
"I knew our margin of error was very, very small and unfortunately, we made a bunch of them. A lot of that had to do with them but we had some self-inflicted wounds too."
The Tigers were able to move the ball against Vermilion Catholic, they finished with 200 yards of offense and averaged more than four yards a play, but they just couldn't get any points when it counted.
"The biggest thing I told the kids was that this program hasn't lost a regular season game in over two years," Martin said. "We're embarrassed, I'm embarrassed that I couldn't help them put any points on the board but at the same time, this has become a pretty decent program and a lot of people go through what we just went through even though we haven't gone through it in a while."
"I think at the end of the day it can only help us. I was pleased that despite what happened, our kids didn't quit. They kept playing hard."
Loreauville's scoring frustrations were best shown on the opening drive of the third quarter. Down 21-0 at the break, the Tigers took the opening kickoff of the second half and on got the ball inside VC 10 yard line an had first down,
Four plays later, the Tigers turned the ball over on down after not gaining a single yard.
Simon did his part for the Tigers but Martin said that they have to find him some help.
"We have to find a couple of guys to take just a little bit of pressure off of him," Martin said. "I thought we had but we just didn't make the plays tonight when we had the opportunities."
Jonathon Dartez had a touchdown passing and rushing and Travin Moore had two touchdowns rushing for Vermilion Catholic, which improved to 3-0.
Loreauville returns home next week to face North Vermilion.