Jaylin Clay

Jaylin Clay, a highly-recruited defensive back will play in college at LCU.

ST. MARTINVILLE - Jaylin Clay is the latest football prospect from St. Martinville Senior High to get an opportunity to continue his career on the next level.

Clay, a 6-foot-0, 175-pound defensive back, committed to Louisiana Christian University after receiving a scholarship offer following an official visit in early December.



