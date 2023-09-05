Shortly before the season, Catholic High head coach Matt Desormeaux pondered how well the Panthers would respond to adversity.
That question was answered in a good way Friday. Though they fell 26-14 at Vermilion Catholic, the Panthers showed resolve, rallying from a 14-0 deficit to even the score at halftime.
"We did a good job with that," Desormeaux said of the team's effort "We didn't finish. They outlasted us, and they had a lot less guys than us."
The CHS defense, spearheaded by linebacker Thomas Beaulieu, swarmed VC quarterback Jonathan Dartez in the first half. The Eagles' dual-threat QB was limited to 12 yards at intermission.
Beaulieu's performance was made more remarkable by the fact that he had been limited in practice due to a preseason shoulder injury. Junior Chris Green, who led the team in receiving in 2022, also played well defensively at outside linebacker.
The Panthers have been dealing with more injuries. 245-pound tailback Javon Brown hasn't been available yet. With Brown out, senior Marques Austin accumulated 123 scrimmage yards.
The 5-foot-8, 155-pound senior rushed for 60 yards on 10 carries. Austin added four catches for 63 yards.
"He played a great game," Desormeaux said. "He did a good job carrying the ball."
Luke Landry completed 21 of 35 passes for 224 yards and a TD. Jaiden Mitchell led the Panthers with four receptions for 66 yards and a score. Connor Segura (4-28), Joseph LeBlanc (3-26) and Joseph Trappey (1-23) all caught passes from Landry.
"Luke made some good decisions in the passing game," Desormeaux said. 'We caught some good balls. Offensively, we executed pretty well."
Austin was responsible for the bulk of the CHS ground game. Owen Morris rushed three times for three yards and a TD. The Panthers lost three yards on their other three carries.
"Vermilion Catholic does a great job with their defensive line technique," Desormeaux said. "Their coaches do a phenomenal job."
Parkview Baptist comes to town in Week 2 for a 7 P.M. matchup with CHS on Friday. The Eagles won a shootout against Dunham on Friday, claiming a 52-46 win. Quarterback Abram Johnston passed for 231 yards and three TDs and rushed for 177 yards and two scores.
"VC's quarterback (Dartez) is their guy, whereas Parkview Baptist has a lot of weapons," Desormeaux said. "I'm not sure if either team punted in their game. They do a lot of different things on offense and defense. On defense, they'll show a lot of different fronts and coverages."
Parkview Baptist tailback Kayden Turead (5-10, 205, Sr.) rushed for 101 yards with two TDs.
"We're working on conditioning," Desormeaux said. "Our defense shut VC down pretty well in the first half. In the second half, we cramped up.
"We're making sure the guys are hydrated, eating the right way, eating good foods throughout the week and taking care of their bodies."