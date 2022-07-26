lsu baseball honors
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven LSU baseball players received All-Louisiana recognition Tuesday from the Louisiana Sportswriters Association.

Sophomore centerfielder Dylan Crews was named the state’s Hitter of the Year, and sophomore third baseman Jacob Berry was voted Newcomer of the Year.



Tags