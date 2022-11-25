According to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office, seven Michigan State football players are being charged with crimes following an assault on two University of Michigan athletes in the tunnel following their game in late Oct.
Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young have all been charged with aggravated assault, while DE Jacoby Windmon has been charged with charged with one count of assault and battery.
Defensive back Khary Crump, who was shown on video assaulting Michigan player Gemon Green with a helmet, has been charged with felonious assault.
"At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office to this unfortunate incident," Michigan president Santa J. Ono said. "We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter."
Michigan State also expressed concern for the violence, but vowed to continue supporting their athletes until the investigation has concluded.
"While we do not condone the actions taken by some football players on Oct. 29, we will support our student-athletes through this process,'' said interim president Teresa Woodruff. "MSU believes strongly in restorative justice practices and the education around harmful actions.''
Additional charges may be filed following head injuries suffered by Green. According to Green’s father, Green was put into concussion protocol following the attack and will pursue further legal action against the Michigan State players.