Seven Acadiana prep football teams are still in the 2022 LHSAA Playoffs.
In Non-Select Division I, Westgate will travel to Destrehan to battle the 5A powerhouse for a chance to return to the Superdome.
Destrehan was knocked out last year in the semifinals by 5A state champion Zachary, but the Wildcats have been on a roll this season. Undefeated so far, Destrehan has outscored opponents 451-41 in the regular season, with all of their games ending with more than 40 points scored.
On the Select side of Division I, Carencro will host No. 13 seed Brother Martin. Carencro currently has a 10-2 record, and will be heavily favored over 8-5 Brother Martin next week.
In Select Division II, three local teams will battle it out for their ticket to New Orleans. Saint Thomas Moore, Teurlings Catholic and Lafayette Christian are all still in the hunt, with STM and TC taking the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively.
Crowley’s Notre Dame will travel to St. Charles for their semifinal matchup. The Pioneers have an 11-2 record and should be able to come away with the upset next week.
Undefeated Vermilion Catholic made short work of their quarterfinal opponents and will now host No. 4 seed St. Martin’s Episcopal in the Select Division IV semifinals. After being knocked out in the second round last season, could this be the year that the Eagles win it all?
Non-Select Division I
No. 10 Westgate at No. 3 Destrehan
Select Division I
No. 8 Carencro vs No. 13 Brother Martin
Select Division II
No. 1 STM vs No. 4 E.D. White
No. 2 Teurlings Catholic vs No. 6 Lafayette Christian
Select Division III
No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 2 St. Charles
Select Division IV
No. 1 Vermilion Catholic vs No. 4 St. Martin’s Episcopal
