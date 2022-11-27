Westgate
Westgate is the only local team, and the only Class 4A team, still in the Non-Select Division I playoffs. 

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

Seven Acadiana prep football teams are still in the 2022 LHSAA Playoffs.

In Non-Select Division I, Westgate will travel to Destrehan to battle the 5A powerhouse for a chance to return to the Superdome.