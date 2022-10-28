It’s no surprise that the Highland Baptist Christian School girls’ basketball team is once again loaded with talent.
The Lady Bears, who have made deep playoff runs in each of the last three seasons with two quarterfinals appearances and a state-runner up finish, began practice a few weeks ago.
Coach Carol Sensley returns three state-ranked players from last season’s team that lost to eventual champion Southern Lab in the quarterfinals.
Senior Kiara Comeaux, who is ranked as the No. 37 player in Louisiana by lgrbasketball.com, excels in every aspect of the game.
The versatile “point-forward” averaged 12 points, nine rebounds, seven steals, six assists and three blocks while earning District 8-1A second-team all-district honors.
“She has developed her 3-point shot,” Sensley said of Comeaux. “She can rebound with the best of them and is a defensive specialist.”
Mi’Kiyiah Olivier, the No. 35-ranked junior in Louisiana, was a first-team all-district and second-team all-state selection after averaging 18 points, eight assists, six steals and four rebounds.
“Mi’Kiyiah is very quick, very athletic and she is deadly when she shoots the 3,” Sensley said. “In addition to her ability to score the basketball, she is one of our best passers. She’s very competitive, a winner, and when the game is on the line, is no surprise when the ball is in her hands.”
Olivier’s younger sister, Yvette, cracked the starting lineup last year as an eighth grader and was often the first player off the bench during her seventh-grade campaign.
The Class of 2026 hasn’t been ranked yet, but Yvette is mentioned on the lgrbasketball.com 2026/2027 watch list, which only includes 21 players.
“Yvette isn’t afraid to take the clutch shot, and she can defend anybody on the floor,” Sensley said. “She is young in age, but not young in the aspect that she is a seasoned athlete with a lot of varsity minutes under her belt.”
“She has all the intangibles, too.”
The Lady Bears will miss the leadership and production supplied by first-team all-district pick Bri Sensley, who is playing college volleyball at Dillard University, but Coach Sensley is optimistic about several freshmen who helped the middle school squad go undefeated last season.
“Madison Clark and Logan Boutte played valuable varsity minutes last year as eighth-graders,” Sensley said. “Madison led a lot of our full-court presses. She’s a tenacious rebounder who has developed a mid-range shot.”
“Logan is a slasher-type player who is going to be a key asset, and we have a couple other young freshmen.”
The Lady Bears, who will often go with five guards, will try to use their speed and athleticism to out-run opponents.
With that in mind, Sensley is pushing her team to get in top physical condition as the season quickly approaches.
“We’re talented, but we have a lot to work on,” she said. “I think we’re still trying to put together a team identity. Every year, your team identity changes.”
“I think it’s going to be a different type of system with us being so guard-oriented. I’m excited to see our potential and the good things to come.”