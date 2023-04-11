Westgate’s Brianna Le got a late start to her softball career, but that hasn’t stopped the multi-sport athlete from quickly becoming one of the best players on the team.
Le, the daughter of Peter Le of Vietnam and Rachael Le of Texas, got her start on the softball field in her sophomore season.
Le has played several different positions for the Lady Tigers this season but has settled in as a left fielder lately. In addition to her stellar defensive performances, her left-handed batting provides the Westgate offense with a valuable weapon.
In addition to playing softball, the senior also plays volleyball and runs track for Westgate. Le is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Fire Starter Project as well as a member of Westgate’s Quiz Bowl team.
Le is currently working on becoming a certified EMT and plans to work for Acadian Ambulance while she attends LSU for nursing.
Q: How long have you been playing softball?
A: My first year ever playing was my sophomore year.
Q: What got you started in softball?
A: The coach said that she needed people so I came.
Q: What is your favorite part?
A: I like how it isn’t as stressful as volleyball. In volleyball, the team can attack a single person and it’s six versus six. In softball, it’s nine versus four at the most. I also like having such a close-knit team. The volleyball team isn’t this close yet.
Q: What is the hardest part?
A: Not getting in your head and the body mechanics. It’s a lot more detailed.
Q: What is your favorite memory from your time in softball
A: Probably when Aleici (Olivier) broke her bat during the game. It literally broke in half and nobody knew what to do. The other team got her out because she didn’t know what to do either.
Q: What are your personal goals for the season?
A: I want to be all-district again because ever since I’ve started playing I’ve been all-district. I haven’t been playing one consistent position this season so I don’t know if I’ll make it. Even if that doesn't happen, it’s fine. I want to be better than I was last year and, so far, I think I have been.
Q: Team goals for the season?
A: We want to make the playoffs, host a playoff game and win a playoff game.
Q: Would you recommend softball to others?
A: Yes, definitely. It’s like home away from home.I never thought I’d be playing softball but the coach said to come out and I did. I fell in love with it. I didn’t think it was going to happen, but it did.