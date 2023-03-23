NISH senior Nevaeh Courville has been playing softball for a long time.
Starting in fifth grade, the 17-year old quickly made a name for herself on the Lady Jackets team, taking over as shortstop following the departure of Ke’Asia St. Julien last season.
Known to her teammates as either “Nae” or “Nae-baby”, Courville has already received interest from several college teams, but she isn’t making her decision just yet.
“I’ve been talking to a couple of coaches but I haven’t really committed,” she said. “I’m just trying to feel it out and see if anything else comes before making up my mind.”
Wherever she ends up, her plan is to major in physical therapy while continuing her playing career.
In addition to playing for NISH, Courville also competes on the Diamond Express 18u competitive team.
Q: What got you started in softball?
A: My dad wanted me to play ball. I figured I would give it a try because at first I played soccer and when I came out here I just fell in love with it.
Q: What is your favorite part about softball?
A: The adrenaline that runs through you when you make a good catch or something. You get pumped up about it and I love the energy and everything.
Q: What is the hardest part about softball?
A: Whenever everybody gives up or gets too in their head. You have to be mentally strong in this game, especially with NISH. Some of our girls get down on themselves really badly but I try my best to lift them back up.
Q: Favorite memory from softball?
A: In my sophomore season, we had stayed at the park playing Teurlings until 12 o’clock and we finally came out with a win. We fought so hard in that game and the end result was so great. I loved it.
Q: Personal goals for the season
A: I’d like to make as few errors as possible. I’m trying to shine and get more coaches to look my way.
Q: What would you like to accomplish in the playoffs this year?
A: We do this thing before the season starts where we make a poster with our goals for the team. On the poster we have little things like make it to the playoffs and bigger things like go to the state tournament.
Q: Would you recommend cheer or softball to anyone considering it?
A: Definitely, but it’s kind of iffy to just recommend a sport to somebody, but I would. You’re here with these people all the time and this is your family for the season, it’s a great thing. You build such a connection with everybody.