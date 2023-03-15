Loreauville senior Makenzie Bonin is never far from the action.
Whether leading the cheerleaders as captain during the Tigers’ games on Friday night or playing as catcher for the Lady Tigers softball team, Bonin is always in the mix.
The daughter of Nicholas and Gena Bonin of St. Martinville and Catahoula, respectively, the 17-year-old dual-sport athlete established herself as a leader both on the sidelines and on the softball field.
Bonin said she intends to attend UL Lafayette in the fall to pursue a psychology major in hopes of becoming a social worker.
Getting her start on the softball field early, Bonin said that she originally began playing in the Loreauville recreational leagues at the age of five. She began cheering with Bridget's Dance Academy and joined the cheer squad at Loreauville in the 7th grade.
Q: What got you started in softball and cheer?
A: I got started in softball because my older sisters had both played softball and all of my friends were doing it so I wanted to as well. It became something really important to me. I started cheer at Bridget’s, they had a cheer program and I was in that for a little while before I started in junior high.
Q: What is your favorite part about softball? Cheer?
A: My favorite part about softball is the bonding and how the team comes together when you are trying to reach a common goal. In cheer I really like the team and helping the community as leaders.
Q: What is the hardest part about softball? Cheer?
A: The hardest part about softball is having the right mindset and not letting yourself get down. I have a really bad problem with anxiety and I always get on myself so it’s really hard to stay in that positive mindset. As a catcher, you’re in every single play and it’s nonstop. You just have to take it one pitch at a time.
I would say the hardest part of cheer is managing all the things going on. Not everybody is going to get along with each other all the time and with a bunch of girls it's really hard to stay calm. Being a leader in a respectful way would probably be the hardest part.
Q: Favorite memory from softball? Cheer?
A: My favorite softball memory is a bunt I took while playing against Catholic High. They call it the golden bunt. It was during my freshman year and they threw me in just to see how I would do and I bunted and the crowd went crazy and coach Jude (Dugas) lifted me up. That was the best. We still have it on video.
My favorite cheer memory is cheer camp this year. We go to camp every year, and this year as the captain was a different type of feeling to help my team to win the championship.
Q: Personal goals for the season
A: I’m not really a big stat person. I would like to do well, but I want to be district catcher and make sure that I’m always there for my team.
Q: What would you like to accomplish in the playoffs this year?
A: Last year in the playoffs I dropped the third strike and it was something that really messed me up, but it made me want to be there for my team and eb able to back my team up this year.
Q: Would you recommend cheer or softball to anyone considering it?
A: I will always recommend both. Both sports get you so involved in the community and allow you to make so many friends. It’s really great.