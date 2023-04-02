Prep Baseball Senior Spotlight: Jaxon Wiggins BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Apr 2, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Jaxon Wiggins plays shortstop against Catholic High. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Jaxon Wiggins (4) fights his way past Loreauville defenders. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Jaxon Wiggins pitches against Morgan City. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delcambre’s Jaxon Wiggins is a man of many talents.Whether on the football and baseball field, basketball court or track, Wiggins can always be seen excelling in whichever sport he happens to be playing that day.As running back, Wiggins led the Panthers to one of the most successful seasons in recent memory, finishing the season with a 5-5 record before losing to White Castle in the playoffs.His performances on the basketball team made him one of the team’s top offensive weapons, and Wiggins is already finding success in both baseball and track this year.Known as “Jack” to his teammates, the 18-year-old said he plans to become an electrical engineer once he graduates.Q: How long have you been playing baseball?A: My whole life, since I was four or five.Q: What got you started in baseball?A: My friends all played. It’s the same group of people that I’m playing with now.Q: What is your favorite part?A: I like pitching. I can control the game.Q: What is the hardest part?A: The mental part. Keeping yourself focused on what you’re doing and not getting down on yourself.Q: What are your personal goals for the season?A: I wanted to break the stolen base record but I broke it already. The record was 27 and I have 30-something now.Q: Team goals for the season?A: We’re trying to make it to Sulphur (LHSAA Baseball State Tournament). That’s the big goal, but right now we’re just taking it one game at a time.Q: Would you recommend baseball?A: Yes. Baseball is a very hard sport but it’s fun, especially when you get good at it. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Basketball Operating Systems Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular New Iberia's Johnny Indest is an 'unbeatable treasure' and Citizen of the Year Eight-plus pound reds carry SFA crew to big win in opener Musical history of New Iberia told BERRY TALES: A reminder of the beauty that is Acadiana A 10.3-pound beauty highlights Verret’s first trip to Bussey Brake Jeanerette under boil advisory Literary Festival continues through weekend RICHARD REPORT: Parish President encourages spring cleaning Mount Carmel celebrating anniversary Drugs, guns off the streets after arrest