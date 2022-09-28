Amelie Anslem
Photo provided by Catholic High School

Catholic High dance team captain Amelie Anslem is no stranger to leadership positions. After serving as middle school dance captain for two years, the 17-year-old dancer is now in her second year as captain of the varsity team.

Anslem is also a member of the spirit committee, music ministry, a performer at Catholic High football games and at her church, Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Cade. She’s also been named to the 2022 Homecoming Court and has been dancing since she was 3 years old, first at Studio 84 and for Catholic High since sixth grade.



